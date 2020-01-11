Hornets Open Road Trip by Continuing Drought in Utah

Postgame Coverage: Game Gallery | Fashion Gallery | Rozier Highlights | Coach Borrego | Terry Rozier

Facing the hottest team in the NBA in a building they hadn’t emerged victorious from since 2006 was simply too tall an order for the Charlotte Hornets in a 109-92 road loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday, Jan. 10 at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Terry Rozier was the bright spot for the visitors, finishing with a team-high 23 points on a crisp 9-of-14 shooting, five rebounds and four assists. Rozier entered the game ranked seventh in the league in scoring this month (28.5 PPG) and has now recorded 20-point games in a career-long-extending five straight outings.

Utah knocked down 6-of-12 three pointers in the opening frame, helping fuel a 29-13 lead after the first 12 minutes. The Jazz led by 25 point in the second quarter and cruised into the break with a 61-38 advantage, holding the Hornets to a season-low first-half total. Charlotte never posed a threat over the final two frames, losing for 13th consecutive time in Utah.

“They played well. We didn’t play well to start the game and it cost us early,” said Coach Borrego after the loss. “We just have to regroup, get back together and go get one in Phoenix. [Terry] looks comfortable out there. He’s getting to his spots and creating a lot of offense for us. He’s got to stick with it. I think he’s growing and I see maturity every single game.”

Willy Hernangómez finished with 15 points on 6-of-6 shooting and five rebounds in just 10 fourth-quarter minutes off the bench, while Miles Bridges (11 points) was the only other Charlotte player to score in double figures. Bismack Biyombo chipped in eight points and a team-high nine rebounds, narrowly missing a double-double.

Borrego added, “It’s my job to keep watching these guys and [Willy’s] putting pressure on me. I thought he was fantastic tonight. I like the group that finished that game (Hernangómez, Nic Batum, Dwayne Bacon, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Cody Martin). They played hard, they played the right way.”

Jordan Clarkson had a team-high 20 points for the Jazz, who won for the 13th time in 14 appearances. Bojan Bogdanović (16 points), Rudy Gobert (15), Georges Niang (15), Joe Ingles (11), and Emmanuel Mudiay (10) also scored in double figures, with Gobert adding a game-high 13 rebounds and five blocks for his 27th double-double of the season.

Charlotte finished the night shooting 45.9% from the field (37.8% in the first half), although went just 8-of-26 overall from three-point range (28.0%). Utah converted 21 total Hornets’ turnovers into 24 points, 16 of which came in the opening two quarters of play.

The first leg of a back-to-back set gets underway for the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, Jan. 12, when they face the Phoenix Suns starting at 8 PM EST at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Watch the game on Fox Sports Southeast or listen in on WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM or the Hornets app.