Hornets Open Post-All Star by Crushing Raptors

Following seven full days off since a bitter double-overtime loss to Miami, the Charlotte Hornets simply couldn’t have asked for a more impressive performance to begin their post-All-Star-Break schedule, resulting in a 125-93 home win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

Terry Rozier and Kelly Oubre Jr. both had 23 points in the victory, with the former also dishing out nine assists to zero turnovers and posting a plus-46 plus-minus. Montrezl Harrell added 20 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for his first double-double since Nov. 22, which oddly enough, occurred against the Hornets.

Charlotte started things off by conceding a season-low-tying 19 first-quarter points, then outscored Toronto, 42-28, in the second to take a 70-47 advantage into the break. The floodgates stayed wide open in the third with Charlotte building up a 41-point lead and winning the frame, 27-14, to extinguish any potential chance of an unlikely Toronto comeback.

“Fantastic performance, really proud of the group,” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego afterwards. “More than anything, it was just our effort and focus that got it done. Extreme effort to start this game, the focus was there, the intensity defensively was there. Everybody did their jobs. I felt like there were nine guys that were connected, unselfish, played the right way and played hard. That results in this type of performance.”

Scoring had been a major issue for the Hornets during their 1-9 stretch heading into the All-Star Break and seven-game home losing streak, but it certainly wasn’t in this one. They ended up shooting 55% and 15-of-40 from 3-point range, while allowing their fewest points since Jan. 17 and third-fewest overall this season (87, done twice).

The Hornets had been running on fumes before the time off due in large part because of injuries to Gordon Hayward, Jalen McDaniels and Cody Martin. Shelved for the last six games with left ankle/Achilles soreness, Martin was back in the lineup to help the Charlotte reserves outscore their Toronto counterparts by a substantial 57-36 margin.

Added Borrego, “The depth of our team as we said earlier this season, is the strength of this group. We kept bodies fresh. Our guys trusted each other more than anything. They trust that bench; ‘I’m going to go get my six, seven minutes of run. Next man up. You go get your seven and I’ll be right back to get you.’ We just keep that machine going.”

“I could say we all were tired, but I feel like everybody in the NBA was tired,” stated Rozier. “It’s no excuse. It’s good for us to get a reset over the break. I got my mind off basketball. I didn’t even touch a basketball because I knew that would make me miss it and I’d come back with the energy I had tonight. I think it’s good for us to just move on and work on what happened before the break.”

Up next, the Hornets will now begin a back-to-back at home against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, Feb. 27 starting at 7 PM ET.