Hornets Open 2021 With Tough Home Loss to Memphis

More Coverage: Game Action Gallery | Pregame Fashion Gallery | Coach Borrego Interview | Devonte' Graham Interview

The Charlotte Hornets were unable to ring in the New Year with a third consecutive victory, falling to the visiting Memphis Grizzlies, 108-93, on Friday, Jan. 1 at Spectrum Center.

Bismack Biyombo led the way on the organization’s first city night of the season, finishing with a team-high 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting, a game-high 12 rebounds (seven offensive), two assists and a block in 28 minutes of action. Biyombo also grabbed his 4,000th career NBA rebound with his seventh board of the contest late in the second quarter.

After cutting Memphis’ lead to three with 1:43 left in the second quarter, the Grizzlies responded with a 22-8 run that rolled through halftime and into the third, giving them a 70-53 advantage at the eight-minute mark. Playing a very physical, disruptive brand of basketball, the visitors never looked back and cruised to a third straight win over the Hornets.

“I think [Memphis’] overall aggressiveness,” said Head Coach James Borrego, when asked to identify the game’s difference-maker. “They were the aggressive team. In Dallas, we were the aggressive team. Tonight, Memphis was the more aggressive team. Give them credit.”

LaMelo Ball finished with 15 points and six assists, becoming the third rookie in franchise history with consecutive 15-5 games off the bench (Kendall Gill, Malik Monk). Gordon Hayward (14 points), Caleb Martin (14 points on 6-of-9 shooting) and PJ Washington (10 points) also scored in double figures for Charlotte. Terry Rozier and Devonte’ Graham struggled against the bigger Grizzlies backcourt, shooting just a combined 2-of-21 (1-of-9 from three) for nine points.

On the other side, Dillon Brooks led Memphis with a game-high 21 points, while Kyle Anderson (18 points and 11 rebounds) and Jonas Valančiūnas (14 points and 10 rebounds) both double-doubled for a Grizzlies squad missing reigning Rookie of the Year Ja Morant. Brandon Clarke (15 points), Gorgui Dieng (14) and Desmond Bane (10) made it seven total Grizzlies players with at least 10 points.

Charlotte finished the night shooting 41%, although connected on a mere-9-of-31 three-point attempts (29%). The hosts also committed 19 turnovers for 25 Grizzlies points and combined for just 14 total points in fast-break (4-of-8 for eight points) and second-chance (1-of-11 for six points) situations.

Borrego added, “We can’t find rhythm offensively. We’re not getting good looks. We’re turning it over. It’s something we have to address. There are some offensive areas that we have to refocus on and there’s not a lot of practice time here. We’re just going to have to do it through game reps and we get another shot tomorrow night.”

The Hornets will begin a four-game road trip with the first of two consecutive games against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, Jan. 2 starting at 7 PM EST at the Wells Fargo Center. Catch all the action on Fox Sports Southeast, the Fox Sports GO app and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM.