Hornets’ Offense Struggles Again in Philadelphia

Another night in Philadelphia ended with the same result as the Charlotte Hornets just had no answer for the 76ers in their 118-101 road loss on Monday, Jan. 4 at the Wells Fargo Center.

Gordon Hayward led the visitors with a team-high 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting, eight rebounds and two assists in the loss. Fellow starter Devonte’ Graham bounced back from his recent cold streak to finish with 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting from long range.

Charlotte was up by five at the 7:54 mark of the second before Philadelphia turned the tide with a 27-7 run and cruised into halftime holding a 58-43 advantage. The Hornets committed seven turnovers in the frame and much like Saturday’s affair, never really threatened the outcome the rest of the way in the second half.

“We couldn’t score. Forty-three points in the first half,” said Head Coach James Borrego afterwards. “It was a four-point game with two minutes to go [in the first half] and it bled over into our transition defense. Until we figure out the offense and find guys that can score, we’re going to have to play defense consistently and get back. It’s a grind, but we have to do that.”

PJ Washington, Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball all scored 12 points, with Ball chipping in seven rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 30 minutes off the bench. The reigning third overall pick is now the first Charlotte rookie with five straight five-assist games since Kemba Walker had a six-game streak from March 31 – April 9, 2012. Jalen McDaniels was also in double figures with 10 points and four rebounds.

Tobias Harris led the 76ers in scoring again with 22 points and Joel Embiid (14 points and 11 rebounds) and Ben Simmons (12 points and 10 rebounds) both double-doubled. Danny Green (13 points), Seth Curry (11), Tyrese Maxey (11) and Shake Milton (10) also crossed the double-digit scoring plateau and reserve Dwight Howard had nine points and a game-high 13 boards.

Philadelphia outrebounded the Hornets by nine (55-46) and scored a decisive 64 points in the paint on 32-of-53 shooting. The hosts also notched 24 fast-break points on 10-of-13 shooting and held Charlotte to just 42% and 33% from the field and three (13-of-39), respectively.

Borrego added, “We’ve talked about winning the paint and we’ve done it in a number of games. Tonight was not our night. Philadelphia is a big, physical team and being without [Cody] Zeller is obviously affecting us. I have to figure it out and we’ll figure it out together. We have to continue to attack the paint and get easy ones for ourselves. They’re one of the teams on the interior that’s given us trouble the last couple years.”

The Hornets will look to grab their first win of the road trip against the Hawks on Wednesday, Jan. 6 starting at 7:30 PM EST in Atlanta. Catch the action on Fox Sports Southeast, the Fox Sports GO app and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM.