Hornets’ Offense Goes Dry in 2nd Half, Jazz Claim Road Victory

Rozier Stays Hot with 29 PTS, Graham Adds Another 22 PTS in Loss to Jazz
by Sam Perley
Posted: Dec 21, 2019

The Charlotte Hornets were rolling for the first two-and-a-half quarters, but a lengthy run by the visiting Utah Jazz in the middle of the second half sealed a 114-107 home loss on Saturday, Dec. 21 at Spectrum Center.

Coming off scoring a career-high 35 points in Cleveland three nights ago, Terry Rozier racked up another team-high 29 points, four rebounds and three assists for Charlotte in the loss. This is the first time in Rozier’s five-year NBA career he’s recorded at least 25 points in consecutive games.

Trailing 75-64 early in the second half, the Jazz closed the frame on a 20-11 run and then opened the fourth on a 15-6 stretch to take a 99-92 lead with 9:10 remaining. Charlotte cut the deficit down to just one possession multiple times from then on, but ultimately didn’t get enough stops or have enough time to complete a comeback, sealing a fourth straight loss to Utah.

“[Utah’s] playmaking, their shooting. I think that was the difference,” said Head Coach James Borrego after the loss. “They’ve got multiple ball-handlers with size that can pass over our defense. We had some really good possessions defensively. There were a few scramble outs where they just knocked them down and I give them credit for that. They’re a heck of a team. I thought our guys battled tonight, didn’t make enough plays or shots down the stretch.”

Devonte’ Graham tallied 22 points and a team-high four assists. Cody Zeller (13 points) Cody Martin (career-high 11 points) and Malik Monk (10 points) all scored in double figures off the bench, while Miles Bridges chipped in eight rebounds, six rebounds, two assists and a career-high four steals.

As for Utah, Bojan Bogdanović finished with a team-high 26 points and Donovan Mitchell added another 20 points and a team-high nine assists. Rudy Gobert racked up 17 points and game-high 19 rebounds for his 21st double-double of the season (which he reached in the opening quarter). Joe Ingles (14), Emmanuel Mudiay (12) and Royce O’Neale (11) rounded out Utah double-figure scorers. Head Coach Quin Snyder was also ejected in the fourth quarter after receiving a second technical foul.

The Jazz shot 52.0% from field and 50.0% from three-point range (17-of-34), with 10 made threes coming over the final two quarters. Charlotte finished with a 45.9% field-goal percentage, shooting just 32.5% in the second half though (3-of-14 from three; 21.4%).

The Hornets will now close out their eighth back-to-back set of the season tomorrow, Sunday, Dec. 22, on the road against the Boston Celtics starting at 6 PM EST. Watch the game on Fox Sports Southeast or listen on WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM or the Hornets app.

