Hornets’ Offense Goes Cold in Loss to Brooklyn

A few too many missed offensive opportunities and some defensive struggles in the paint were just enough to send the visiting Charlotte Hornets to a 101-91 road loss courtesy of the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at the Barclays Center.

Devonte’ Graham racked up 17 points and six assists in the loss. Notably, he is now the fourth different player in NBA history to record at least 50 three-pointers and 100 assists though his team’s first 15 games of the season, joining Baron Davis, Steph Curry and James Harden (2X).

Charlotte trailed for much of the night, finally pulling within four at the 2:41 mark of the third quarter. Brooklyn responded with a 7-0 stretch and eventually entered the fourth leading, 82-73. The Hornets cut the deficit back down to three with six minutes remaining, but the Nets countered again with an 11-3 run that effectively decided the outcome.

“Our defense wasn’t our issue tonight – we just couldn’t score,” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego after the game. “We didn’t shoot the ball well tonight. Offensively, we were stagnant. Our assists were down, our ball movement was down. For us to be a good offense, we have to move the ball. Give them credit, but we have to get back to work on Friday.”

Terry Rozier tallied a team-high 18 points and six rebounds. Malik Monk (13), Miles Bridges (12) and Bismack Biyombo (10) joined him in double figures, with Biyombo also grabbing a team-high-tying seven rebounds. Cody Zeller and P.J. Washington chipped in five points apiece, although combined for just 27 total minutes because of foul trouble.

Jarrett Allen dominated inside for Brooklyn with game and season highs in points (22) and rebounds (17; eight offensive). Taurean Prince (4-of-9 from three) and Spencer Dinwidde (game-high 8 assists) each notched 20-point games and DeAndre Jordan racked up 14 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Charlotte shot a season-low 37.5% from the field (30-of-81) and just 11-of-33 from distance (33.3%). Brooklyn won the battle on the boards, 53-41, and outscored the Hornets in the paint, 46-36 and in second-chance points, 17-9.

Borrego added, “I think our guys competed tonight, especially on the defensive end. The effort was there tonight. The intensity was there tonight. Offensively, we just didn’t have it and we have to get better in those areas.”

The Hornets will now wrap up their four-game road trip on Friday, Nov. 22 when they take on the Washington Wizards beginning at 7 PM EST. Catch the game on Fox Sports Southeast or listen in on WFNZ 610 or the Hornets app.