Hornets Moving Forward, Look to Draw Even with Suns

The second leg of a four-game road trip and the first leg of a back-to-back set takes place tonight for the Charlotte Hornets when they face the Phoenix Suns starting at 8 PM EST.

The team’s journey out west began with a 109-92 loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday night, although Terry Rozier (23 points) notched his career-long-extending fifth straight 20-point game. Going up against the hottest team in the NBA, seven first-quarter giveaways leading to 14 Utah points and a 16-point deficit after the opening 12 minutes all but doomed the Hornets from the start.

“That kind of spiraled us and they weren’t even forced turnovers,” said Head Coach James Borrego following the loss. “I think they were unforced turnovers that were just poor decision making on our part, sloppy decisions and it cost us. We shot ourselves in the foot, especially on that end in the first quarter.” Rozier added, “I feel like we just weren’t physical enough from the jump and we didn’t have that leverage. We’re not that team that can come out relaxed at all.”

Charlotte held a seven-point lead with a minute remaining at home against Phoenix on Dec. 2, but the Suns closed out the contest on a shocking 10-0 run to steal a 109-104 win. Devin Booker and Kelly Oubre Jr. each had 23 points and Ricky Rubio dished out 13 assists in the victory, while Marvin Williams accounted for a season-high 22 points off the bench for Charlotte.

After beginning the year with an 11-12 record, Phoenix has dropped 11 of its 15 outings since Dec. 9, sitting 22nd in the NBA in offensive rating (107.4) and 23rd in the defensive rating (112.6) during this stretch. Booker is averaging 33.4 PPG on 54.1% shooting over his last eight outings, with Oubre putting up 22.9 PPG on 50.0% shooting from three across his previous seven games.

As previously mentioned, giveaways in the opening quarter in Salt Lake City pointed the Hornets in the wrong direction from the get-go. Phoenix currently ranks third in the league in points off turnovers (18.5 PPG) and ninth in fast-break scoring (14.6 PPG), meaning Charlotte can’t have a repeat performance in terms of ball security against the speedy Suns.

Game Notes: C Frank Kaminsky (left patella stress fracture) is out for Phoenix… Prior to losing at home on Dec. 2, the Hornets had won five consecutive games against the Suns (won last two in Phoenix).