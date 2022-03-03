Hornets March to Victory in Cleveland

More Coverage: Game Gallery

The Charlotte Hornets certainly had a February to forget and were eager to start off a new month on the right foot on Wednesday night in Cleveland. Thanks to some superb play from the bench and on the glass, they did just that to knock off the Cavaliers, 119-98.

Unsurprisingly, Terry Rozier had another huge performance in his hometown, finishing with a team-high 29 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals in the victory. This is the fourth time in five road games against the Cavaliers that Rozier has scored at least 29 points since joining the Hornets at the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

After a back-and-forth start, Charlotte closed the second quarter on a 20-6 run to take a 64-49 lead into the break. That cushion ballooned to 25 in the second half and although the Cavaliers got to within 12 with 7:54 to go in the fourth, the Hornets ripped off a 13-0 run to seal the win.

“The rebounding overall,” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego, when asked after the game what area he was most impressed with. “The rebounding was big tonight. The physicality, the paint and then the ball movement. A group that just played together, shared the ball, moved the ball and just competed their tail off. To give you one stat, it’d be the rebounding and the assists. We had 32 assists as well.”

Charlotte out-rebounded the towering Cavaliers by a 45-37 margin and after allowing 39 offensive rebounds over its last two outings, gave up just four in this one. Kelly Oubre Jr. added 19 points and newcomer Isaiah Thomas had 10 points – all in the second half – to help the Hornets’ bench outscore its Cleveland counterpart, 54-22. LaMelo Ball was also held to just eight minutes after picking up three first-quarter fouls and another early one in the second half.

“[Isaiah] was a big spark for us,” added Borrego. “We didn’t anticipate playing him this early. We just got him today at shootaround. He’s a pro, he’s a vet and he looked the part. You can just see his basketball IQ, savviness. He knows how to play. I thought he was a big spark for us here tonight. A big part of this win was our bench, but our starting unit started it. The hit-first mentality was there tonight. Really proud of both units tonight.”

All-Star Darius Garland returned from a three-game absence to lead the hosts with a season-high 33 points, four assists and seven turnovers. Cleveland Head Coach JB Bickerstaff was also ejected midway through the third quarter upon receiving two technical fouls.

Going 2-10 last month with a number of painful close losses sprinkled in was certainly a difficult stretch to stomach for the Hornets. Wednesday’s triumph was just one much-needed tally in the win column – albeit against a really good team on the road – but fingers crossed, there’s more performances like this to come in March for a Charlotte squad eager to make noise in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

The Hornets will now tip off a three-game homestand against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, March 5 beginning at 7 PM ET.