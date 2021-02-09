Hornets Making Quick One-Game Trip to Memphis

Charlotte Hornets (12-13) at Memphis Grizzlies (9-10)

Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 at 8 PM EST (FedExForum)

Fox Sports Southeast, FOX Sports GO App and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM

Last time out: Grizzlies won, 108-93, on Jan. 1, 2021 in Charlotte

Charlotte’s Offense Continuing to Click Over Past 7 Games

In their first game against the Grizzlies last month, the Hornets shot just 41% and 9-of-31 from three (29%), leading to a season-low 93 points in a 15-point home loss on New Year’s Day. Specifically, the Charlotte starters combined for just 49 total points and accounted for 13 of the team’s 18 total turnovers. Across a 5-2 stretch over the last week-and-a-half though, the Hornets rank 10th in the league in offensive rating (117.0), while shooting 47% and 43% from three (16.7 3PM per game), which is perhaps a sign that the early-season offensive woes are firmly in the rearview mirror.

Battle of the Benches to Be Pivotal in Memphis

Led by the likes of rookie sharpshooter Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones, Gorgui Dieng and Grayson Allen, Memphis sits second in the NBA in bench scoring (41.9 points per game on 48% and 42% shooting from three), through Monday night. On the other side, Charlotte has gotten great production from its reserve unit recently, particularly Miles Bridges (15.0 points and 12.0 rebounds last 2 GP) and Malik Monk (16.3 points last 6 GP). Much like in the first game against the Hornets, the Grizzlies could be missing a few key players because of injury, although their strong depth still makes them a really challenging adversary.

Be on the Lookout for Second-Chance Opportunities

Memphis won seven consecutive games between Jan. 8 – Feb. 1 (although had six contests postponed because of Health and Safety Protocols), but since then, has since dropped four straight appearances. One thing that’s stood out about this four-game slide is that Memphis’ opponents rank third in the NBA in second-chance scoring (17.3 points) during this stretch. Charlotte has done a great job of crashing the glass recently (seventh in rebounding percentage since Jan. 29) and should continue to make that a priority, particularly on the offensive end.

Preview Quote

“This is a fun group. I love coaching them – I love being their Head Coach. They inspire me. I love the joy they play with, the unselfishness, the spirit that they have even when things aren’t going well. They have a calm spirit about themselves, a positive spirit. I think they’ve done a heck of a job to this point and they’re not satisfied. They want to do more, they want to be more. I’m really proud of their growth.” – Hornets Head Coach James Borrego

Final Thoughts

The Hornets opened a four-game homestand with two tough losses to the NBA’s conference leaders before rebounding with a back-to-back sweep in which they allowed under 100 points in both games. A strong start fueled by early shot-making mixed with sustained defensive intensity for 48 minutes should put Charlotte in line for a third straight win this evening.

Additional Notes

F Brandon Clarke (right calf soreness), F Jaren Jackson Jr. (left knee meniscus surgery recovery)

G Sean McDermott (left shoulder bone bruise), G De’Anthony Melton (left shoulder soreness), F Killian Tillie (left foot soreness) and G Justise Winslow (left hip displacement) were all out for the Grizzlies on Monday night… The Hornets have dropped three straight games to Memphis, although are 4-1 at the FedExForum since the start of the 2015-16 campaign (lost most recent visit, 117-104, on Dec. 29, 2019)… Memphis is just 3-7 at home this season (6-3 on the road).