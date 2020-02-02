Hornets, Magic Squaring Off Again in Charlotte

A back-to-back set gets underway tonight for the Charlotte Hornets as they look to draw even with the Orlando Magic in their season series beginning at 7 PM EST at Spectrum Center.

Charlotte is coming off a disappointing 114-90 road loss in San Antonio on Saturday night, a game in which it led by 19 points in the third quarter. Much like their defeat in Washington two nights earlier, the Hornets have continued to struggle to close out games in the second half as evidenced by their -12.5 net rating over the final two quarters since Dec. 17 (second worst in the NBA).

“For young guys, they just have to go through it,” said Coach Borrego. “I can say it until I’m blue in the face in the locker room. The pressure is going to pick up, they are going to get into you, they are going to try to turn you over and it’s just one of those things we have to go through as a young team. Learn how to close out games and this isn’t the first time this has happened. These are issues we have continued to have and we just got to learn and grow.”

Orlando won the first meeting of the season, 106-83, just recently back on Jan. 20 at Spectrum Center, holding the Hornets to a season-low-tying point total. Evan Fournier (26) and Nikola Vučević (24) each had 20-point games for a Magic squad that surrendered just 56 total points over the final three quarters. Since winning this game though, Orlando has lost five straight and ranks 29th in the NBA in offensive rating (102.9) and 27th in defensive rating (117.3).

The Magic also outrebounded Charlotte, 57-48, shot 50.0% from three-point range (14-of-28) and committed just 11 total turnovers leading to a mere five Hornet points in round one. Orlando does a fantastic job of doing all the little things right (rebounding, turnovers, defense) and it’ll take a well-rounded, detail-oriented effort in order for the Hornets to get back in the win column tonight.

Game Notes: Johnathan Isaac (left knee posterior lateral corner injury and medial bone contusion) Al-Farouq Aminu (torn right meniscus) and DJ Augustin (left knee bone irritation) are all out for Orlando… The Hornets haven’t lost four straight games to Orlando since dropping six in a row from Nov. 6, 2010 – Jan. 17, 2012.