Hornets Looking for Strong Finish to Road Trip in Denver

A four-game All-Western Conference road trip comes to an end for the Charlotte Hornets tonight as they hope to end their journey on a high note against the Denver Nuggets starting at 9 PM EST.

Charlotte is 0-3 on its current voyage so far, although has played progressively better at each stop leading up to a tough 115-112 loss in Portland on Monday night. Having dropped 11 of 13 overall appearances, the Hornets are mired in a rough patch, but the recent adversity hasn’t caused Head Coach James Borrego to lose perspective or overlook the positives taking place.

“This is part of the process for us. Every single day, every game, every practice we are getting better,” he said after the loss. “I am seeing growth out of all of these young guys. I think the vets have been fantastic. I love being in these moments with our young guys and our vets. These are the moments that you build on. This is the foundation that we’re starting to set for our organization, and we are not going to veer from that.”

Denver currently holds a 27-12 record and has claimed six of its 10 outings since Dec. 23. The Nuggets rank seventh in the league in offensive rating (111.0), 13th in defensive rating (107.1) and are 29th in pace (97.54), just one spot ahead of the Hornets (97.05). They have six players in Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray, Will Barton, Paul Millsap, Gary Harris and Jerami Grant averaging double-figure points, with Jokić putting up 29.8 PPG on 59.2% shooting (56.5% from three), 10.3 RPG, 5.8 APG and 1.0 SPG over his last four outings.

Denver has built a reputation over the last couple of seasons as a fantastic all-around team that doesn’t do anything too particularly flashy, but rather makes ends meet by doing the little things right (mainly low turnovers and offensive rebounding). Being disruptive towards the pass-happy Nuggets and clogging the paint with bodies will be imperative for a Hornets squad looking to snap a five-game slide and return home with some momentum.

Game Notes: Millsap (left knee contusion/sprain) has missed Denver’s last three games… Charlotte is 4-2 in its last six meetings against the Nuggets, with both losses coming in Denver the past two years… The Nuggets are 11-6 against Eastern Conference teams this campaign (16-6 against the West).