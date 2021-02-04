Hornets Looking to Start Strong in Showdown with Utah Jazz

Charlotte Hornets (10-12) vs. Utah Jazz (16-5)

Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at 8 PM EST (Spectrum Center)

Fox Sports Southeast, FOX Sports GO App and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM

Last time out: Jazz won, 109-92, on Jan. 10, 2020 in Salt Lake City, UT

Early First-Quarter Deficit Troubles Hornets Again

An opening frame in which the Hornets were outscored by a margin of 30-13 – a season low for points in a quarter – proved to be decisively costly in their seven-point home loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. Charlotte actually made it a competitive affair at times in the second half, but had very little margin of error while doing so. And with a second consecutive game against a Conference-leading opponent, the Hornets absolutely must get off to a better start, especially with the Utah Jazz currently ranking in the top-7 in the NBA in first quarter offensive (115.7), defensive (102.3) and net rating (13.4).

Charlotte Needs to Get Going from Deep Quickly

Part of the reason for the team’s 26-point first-half deficit two nights ago was Charlotte’s inability to connect on three-pointers early on. After knocking down a season-high 21 long balls in each of their prior two outings, the Hornets went just 3-of-17 from distance in the opening two quarters against Philadelphia, a conversion mark of just 18%. The Jazz are allowing both the fourth-fewest made three-pointers (11.3) and three-point attempts (31.6) on the seventh-lowest opposing percentage (35.7%), meaning it’ll be crucial for the hosts to knock down shots when opportunities present themselves.

Containing Utah’s Offensive Depth, 3-Point Shooting Will Be Key

Led by All-Star Donovan Mitchell (23.3 points per game), Utah enters this one boasting six total players averaging double figures, including the NBA’s top bench scorer in Jordan Clarkson (17.4). This even distribution has helped vault the Jazz to the league’s fifth-ranked offense (115.0) and the number one team in three-point field goals (16.9 on 39.8% shooting, which is also the fourth-best percentage). Utah’s preference when it comes to putting up points doesn’t lean too heavily one way or the other with regards to halfcourt versus transition situations, so the Hornets will need to be locked in defensively all the way around in tonight’s game.

Preview Quote

“[This stretch] has kept us locked in. We know coming in, every game obviously is important. These are playoffs teams and that’s somewhere that we want to be. We’re trying to measure ourselves against them and come out and play to the best of our ability. That’s kept us locked in.” – Devonte’ Graham

Final Thoughts

The Hornets are approaching the end of a rather challenging stretch in which they’ve faced playoff teams from last season in all but one of 12 games from Jan. 13 – Feb. 5. Tonight’s matchup with the Utah Jazz obviously won’t be an easy one for Charlotte, although the team has proved in recent appearances it certainly has the talent and discipline to compete with anybody in the NBA right now.

Additional Notes

G Terry Rozier (right ankle sprain) is probable to play for the Hornets tonight, while F PJ Washington (right foot sprain) is doubtful… The Jazz won an NBA-season-high 11 straight games from Jan. 8-29 and have notched victories in 12 of 13 outings heading into Thursday night’s game in Atlanta ((2-1 on the second leg of back-to-backs this season)… The Hornets have lost 5 straight games to Utah (last win, 99-88 at home on Jan. 12, 2018).