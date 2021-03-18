Hornets Looking to Regroup Against Reigning Champs in Los Angeles

Charlotte Hornets (20-19) at Los Angeles Lakers (27-13)

Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST (STAPLES Center)

Fox Sports Southeast, FOX Sports GO App and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM

Last time out: Lakers won, 120-101 on Oct. 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA

Charlotte’s Offense Stalls in Road-Trip-Opening Loss to Denver

A five-game Western Conference journey got off to a bad start for the Hornets, as they suffered a season-high 25-point loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday night in Denver. Most glaringly, Charlotte committed 17 turnovers leading to 20 opposing points, coughing it up regularly in the paint, while also failing to convert several makeable attempts around the rim throughout the first half. It didn’t take long before the scoring struggles inevitably trickled over to the defensive end, a dynamic that needs to be rectified quickly heading into tonight’s game versus the Lakers.

Lakers Continuing to Adjust to Anthony Davis’ Absence

The Lakers have been without superstar center Anthony Davis since Feb. 14 as he cautiously works his way back from a right calf strain. While the team’s defense hasn’t seen too drastic of a drop-off (third in the NBA during this stretch), the offense ranks 16th across this 12-game span (111.7; 6-6 record), after ranking 10th prior to Davis’ injury (112.1). Since then though, the Lakers lead the NBA in bench scoring (44.4 points), so look for reserves like Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Kuzma and Talen Horton-Tucker to see increased usage for a squad that’s understandably been prioritizing the long-term playoff picture.

Hornets Can Make Up Ground From 3-Point Range

Charlotte entered the Denver game sitting seventh in the NBA in three-point field goals per game (14.0) on the sixth-best percentage (38.6%). Three-point shooting isn’t a major staple of the Lakers offense though – the team ranks just 25th in attempts (30.4), 26th in makes (10.8) and 21st in efficiency (35.5%). If the Hornets can contain the Lakers around the basket (fifth in the NBA in paint scoring at 53.7 PPG since the Davis injury) and get shots to fall against a tough defense, they’ll hopefully put themselves in prime position for a bounce-back victory.

Preview Quote

“That’s the beauty of this league – you get to correct your errors, play better the next night and make up for your poor play on an evening like tonight. This is a game we’ll learn from, we’ll grow from. Not our finest performance. We have another great team [to face] tomorrow night – it doesn’t get any easier. Our third-quarter defense, our focus and our competitive spirit were not there in the second half.” – Head Coach James Borrego after Wednesday’s loss in Denver

Final Thoughts

A season-high-tying four-game winning streak for the Hornets came to a decisive end in the Mile High City in what can simply be described as an overall bad night on both sides of the ball. Charlotte has an immediate opportunity to put this one in the rearview mirror and move on quickly from yesterday’s loss with the second half of a tough back-to-back tonight in Los Angeles.

Additional Notes

C Marc Gasol (Health and Safety Protocols) and G Alex Caruso (mild concussion) will also be out for Los Angeles tonight… The Lakers are 4-1 against Charlotte since the start of the 2017-18 season (lone loss: 108-94 at home on Jan. 5, 2018)… Los Angeles is also 3-0 since the All-Star Break (average margin of victory: 17.3 points)… Charlotte is 4-4 this season on the second leg of back-to-backs.