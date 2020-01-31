Hornets Looking to Extend Recent Success Against San Antonio

A short two-game road trip for the Charlotte Hornets wraps up on familiar grounds for Head Coach James Borrego when his team faces the San Antonio Spurs beginning tonight at 9 PM EST at the AT&T Center.

Charlotte began its voyage with a disappointing 121-107 loss in Washington on Thursday night, a game in which the Wizards won the second half by a 66-47 margin. Miles Bridges (23) and Terry Rozier (21) both had 20-point games for the Hornets, who are currently mired in their roughest stretch of the season having lost nine of 10 appearances

When asked after the loss about the team’s goals for the second half of the season, Borrego responded, “Just to be competitive. Play hard. Develop our young guys. Make sure we play the right way. I thought we played stretches tonight, but the goal is to really play for 48 minutes the right way. Right now, we’re doing it for maybe half a game, maybe three quarters of a game, but not for 48 minutes.”

San Antonio lost both meetings with the Hornets last season and recently snapping a three-game losing streak by knocking off the Utah Jazz, 127-120, at home on Wednesday night without LaMarcus Aldridge. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 37.5 PPG on 55.0% shooting over his last two outings for a Spurs squad that ranks 10th in the league in offensive rating (111.3), 22nd in defensive rating (111.9) and fourth in bench scoring (45.0 PPG on 44.8% shooting).

Like New York (who the Hornets beat on Tuesday), San Antonio is a mid-range dominant team, sitting first in the NBA in field-goal attempts from this area (22.7), third in percentage (45.2%), 27th in three-point field goals (10.4) and 29th in three-point attempts (28.3). The Spurs’ offense is a unique one to guard in today’s NBA and the Hornets will need a much-improved defensive showing if they want to bring back a victory to Charlotte.

Game Notes: LaMarcus Aldridge (right thumb sprain) has missed San Antonio’s last two games… Borrego was a member of the Spurs organization from 2003-10 and then again from 2015-18… The Hornets have one three-game winning streak against San Antonio in franchise history (Jan. 18, 1991 – March 25, 1992).