Hornets Look to Stay Perfect on Road in Toronto

After a wild win in South Beach, the Charlotte Hornets’ focus turns north as they’ll do battle with the Toronto Raptors starting tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Scotiabank Arena.

The Hornets have gotten off to great starts in each of their last two outings, most recently building a 26-point lead in Saturday night’s win over Miami. While the Heat did manage to tie the game down the stretch, a resilient Charlotte squad pulled out the type of victory which has eluded them in recent years.

Kemba Walker has been truly magnificent to start the season, putting up 35.3 points on 48.7 percent shooting, 3.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.0 steal across Charlotte’s 2-1 start. The eighth-year veteran is coming off his first healthy summer in quite some time and it shows as he currently leads the league in scoring and total three-point field goals (19).

His counterpart on the Raptors will be reigning four-time All-Star Kyle Lowry, who had a 36-point outing and career-high eight threes on Nov. 29, 2017 against Charlotte (Walker did not play in this game because of injury). With DeMar DeRozan out and Kawhi Leonard in, the look of the Raptors is certainly different, but Lowry is still very much a dangerous scoring threat.

Interesting Note – Can he keep it going? Walker has an NBA-record 19 three-pointers through the opening three games of the season. Steph Curry’s 21 long-distance makes in the first four games of his unanimous MVP campaign in 2015-16 would be the next mark in sight.

Classic Fact – The Hornets played in the first overtime game in Toronto Raptors franchise history on Nov. 11, 1995. Thanks to Larry Johnson (34 points) and Glen Rice (31 points), the Hornets pulled off a 123-117 win in the inaugural meeting between the two sides.