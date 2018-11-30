Hornets Look to Stay Perfect on Homestand Against Jazz

Another crack at a third-consecutive victory is on the line for the Charlotte Hornets tonight as they welcome the Utah Jazz to town for a 7 p.m. ET tipoff at Spectrum Center.

The Hornets enter this matchup riding a four-game home winning streak against the Jazz. Utah is struggling a bit this season relative to expectations and currently owns the third-worst three-point percentage in the league (31.9 percent on T-14th-most attempts). Help is on the way though as the club recently acquired Kyle Korver from Cleveland, who is eighth in the NBA in long-distance efficiency right now (46.3 percent).

Since Nov. 19, the Hornets have been getting increased production from forward Nic Batum as evidenced by his marks of 10.5 points on 54.8 percent shooting, 5.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in six outings. His overall field-goal percentage is the highest it’s been since 2010 (46.6 percent) and from three-point range, his accuracy has risen to a six-year best (36.8 percent).

Charlotte will need to pay attention to another marksman in Joe Ingles, who totaled a then career-high 23 points against the Hornets in February and this season, is putting up personal bests in scoring (12.8 PPG) and steals (1.6). His three-point shooting is down (38.5 percent after shooting 44+ percent from 2016-18), but the Aussie should benefit quickly from the spacing Korver will help provide.

Game Note – Hornets Chairman Michael Jordan, Assistant GM Buzz Peterson and Cecil Exum (father of Jazz guard Dante Exum) were all teammates together on the University of North Carolina’s 1982 NCAA National Championship Team.

Classic Fact – Charlotte’s second all-time leading scorer, Dell Curry, was chosen by the Utah Jazz with the 15th overall selection in the 1986 NBA Draft. Curry was traded after one season to the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of a four-player deal that sent Darryl Dawkins back to Utah.