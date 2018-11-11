Hornets Look to Shake Off Tough Loss in Detroit

The visiting Hornets will aim to put Friday night’s overtime defeat in the rearview mirror as they head to Detroit for a Sunday matinee meeting with the Pistons starting at 3:30 p.m. EST.

Charlotte rallied to overcome a 21-point deficit against the 76ers two days ago, but couldn’t close the deal yet again down the stretch in the one-point loss. The visitors, who drained 16-of-40 threes in Philly, will be facing a Detroit team that is only 22nd in offense (105.5), although is ninth in defense (105.8) and sixth in three-pointers allowed per game (9.6).

Coming off his first 20-point outing of the season two games ago, Marvin Williams will look to bounce back from a disappointing three-point performance in Philly. The veteran forward had a season-high 21 points at Little Caesars Arena last season, connecting on a career-high-tying five three-pointers in the Hornets’ 118-107 MLK Day victory.

Through the opening 11 games of his first full season with the Pistons, Blake Griffin has been on a tear up in Mo-Town so far. The five-time All-Star is averaging 25.4 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists, although like Williams, is coming off a rough outing against Atlanta on Friday night.

Griffin is shooting well from the field (46.8 percent) and three (39.1 percent) and seems to have finally found his groove after some recent injured-plagued years.

Interesting Note – Detroit started the season with four straight wins followed by five straight losses. The Pistons won their last two outings though, both on the road against Orlando and Atlanta.

Classic Fact – The Hornets won 11-straight games against the Detroit Pistons from April 16, 1993 – Nov. 7, 1995. This was the franchise’s longest win streak against one single opponent until earlier this season, when the Hornets won their 12th-straight game against the Orlando Magic back on Oct. 19.