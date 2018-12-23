Hornets Look to Leave Boston With Another Win

The Hornets will embark on a quick one-game trip while eyeing a third-straight win as they meet the Boston Celtics, starting this evening at 6 p.m. ET at TD Garden.

Charlotte got the best of the Celtics back on Nov. 19, rallying from 10 points down in the fourth quarter for a 117-112 home victory. The visitors did a lot of their damage via fast-break scoring (22-6), while the Hornets shot 15-of-41 from three (36.6 percent) and held Boston to just two second-chance points.

Kemba Walker was unbelievable in this particular game though, erupting for 43 points (a franchise-record-tying 21 in the fourth quarter) and a season-high-tying seven threes in the victory. After a shaky couple of weeks, the two-time All-Star has finally started to see some shots fall as evidenced by his 26.0 points on 46.5 percent shooting, 5.5 assists and 2.0 steals over his last two appearances.

Repeating this aforementioned performance won’t be an easy task going up against combo guard Marcus Smart. Since bumping Gordon Hayward to the bench on Nov. 26, the fiery and intense defensive specialist is averaging 9.0 points, 4.7 assists and a sharp 2.8 steals in 29.8 minutes for the Celtics during their 8-3 stretch through Dec. 21.

Smart and Kyrie Irving (also an improving defender) will take turns on Walker, but expect the former to get the bulk of the guarding responsibilities. Smart has also had some recent offensive success against the Hornets, something the backcourt will need to be attentive to tonight.

Game Note – The Hornets have not won consecutive games against the Celtics in the same season since Feb. 11-March 12, 2013, although both of those contests were in Charlotte.

Classic Fact – Glen Rice scored a team-high 29 points in a 136-111 win over the Boston Celtics on April 9, 1997, his franchise-record 28th straight game with 20-or-more points. This still-standing mark doubled the previous club best of 14, which was set by Kendall Gill from Dec. 20, 1991 – Jan. 20, 1992.