Hornets Look to Keep Rolling at Home Against Bulls

The Hornets will be shooting for a ninth win in their last 10 games at Spectrum Center as they close out a back-to-back home set against the Chicago Bulls beginning tonight at 7 p.m. ET.

This will be the third and final meeting of the season between Charlotte and Chicago with the home team taking each of the first two showdowns. The Hornets won most recently, 135-106, back on Oct. 26, getting double-digit scoring performances from eight different players in route to a season-high point total.

While Marvin Williams has been his usual reliable, three-and-D self lately, he’s certainly at his best at home this season. The 14th-year NBA vet is averaging 9.8 PPG and 5.5 RPG over 26 such contests, while connecting on 50-of-120 three-point attempts (41.6 percent). Through Jan. 31, he owns a 103.6 defensive rating and 7.9 net rating at home, numbers that rank third and second, respectively, on the team (mini. 15.0 MPG).

Williams will be tasked with stopping one of the NBA’s top second-year players in Lauri Markkanen, who missed the first 23 games of the season with an elbow injury. The seventh overall pick in 2017 is averaging 17.7 PPG on just 35.6% FG/36.8% 3P shooting over his last three outings, but is making up for the inefficiency with an outstanding 15.7 RPG and 2.0 APG during this stretch.

Through Jan. 31, Markkanen and Williams also rank fourth (38.6%) and fifth (38.4%), respectively, amongst qualified NBA power forwards in three-point percentage this season. The Bulls will be well-rested having been off since Wednesday, making it imperative that the Hornets get off to a fast start and take control early in this one.

Game Note – Chicago is 2-14 since Dec. 28 and owns the NBA’s third-worst offensive rating (104.0) and fourth-worst defensive rating (114.1) during this stretch… The Hornets went 0-2 across their only other back-to-back home set so far this season (Dec. 14-15 vs. New York and the Los Angeles Lakers).

Classic Fact – Alonzo Mourning had a postseason franchise-record seven blocks against the Chicago Bulls in Game 1 of the 1995 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. In Game 2, he set another Charlotte playoff record with 20 rebounds. Both of these marks still stand today.