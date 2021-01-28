Hornets Look to Get Even in Rematch with Pacers

By Sam Perley

Charlotte Hornets (7-11) vs. Indiana Pacers (11-7)

Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at 7 PM EST (Spectrum Center)

Fox Sports Southeast, FOX Sports GO App and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM

Last time out: Pacers won, 116-106, on Jan. 27, 2021 in Charlotte

A Stronger Start Is Imperative for Charlotte

What looked like was going to be a solid start initially on Wednesday night quickly turned midway through the first quarter as the Hornets suddenly found themselves down by 17 at the end of the frame. Charlotte managed to rally in the second and even took the lead a few times in the second half before falling 116-106. Through 18 appearances this season, the Hornets rank 24th in the NBA in both offensive rating (103.8) and net rating (-9.3) in the first quarter and too many times, poor starts have left the team very little wiggle room the rest of the way.

Domantas Sabonis Roars Back from Knee Injury

Indiana All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis entered Wednesday’s game with a questionable tag because of a left knee bruise, although he looked as strong as ever after he triple-doubled with 22 points on 9-of-10 shooting, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. The son of Hall-of-Famer Arvydas Sabonis has taken another major step forward this season and most notably, has evolved into one of the league’s premier ball-handling and passing big men. Cody Zeller, who also looked sharp with 10 points, 14 rebounds and four assists in his return to the starting lineup, will certainly have his hands full once again in the second go-around with Sabonis and the Pacers.

Hornets Need More Consistent Bench Production

The Hornets got one of their most balanced scoring efforts of the season two nights ago with all five starters scoring in double figures. Unfortunately, the bench unit shot just 35% for 26 total points in the loss, two fewer than Indiana reserve Doug McDermott (season-high 28 points) accounted for by himself. Perhaps some of the unevenness had to do with Bismack Biyombo heading back into the second unit and also having Malik Monk in the rotation instead of Caleb or Cody Martin. Regardless of the reasoning, hopefully Charlotte’s bench unit will have any chemistry issues ironed out a bit more after some game and practice time together.

Preview Quote

“We just take it one day at a time. That’s all I can do right now. It’s about getting better. We have to watch the film, learn from it, get back to practice [on Thursday], clean up some details and be ready to go against a very good team. I love this challenge that we get the same group on Friday night. Can our young group step up and play better and execute? That’s the challenge here on Friday night.” – Coach Borrego following Wednesday’s home loss to Indiana

Final Thoughts

All things considered and outside of falling in the early hole on Wednesday night, the Hornets played fairly from about the start of the second quarter until midway through the fourth. Now sitting at 11-7 and third in the Eastern Conference, Indiana is a very experienced, all-around talented foe and Charlotte needs more consistent play from top to bottom in order to split the two-game series tonight.

Additional Notes

F TJ Warren (left foot stress fracture) and Caris LeVert (medical condition) remain out for Indiana… The Pacers have now won four straight and six of the last seven head-to-head meetings with the Hornets… Charlotte has now dropped six of seven appearances following a four-game winning streak from Jan. 6 -11.