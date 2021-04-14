Hornets Look to Close Homestand On Winning Note Against Cavaliers

Charlotte Hornets (27-26) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (19-34)

Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 7 PM EST (Spectrum Center)

Bally Sports and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM

Last time out: Cavaliers won, 121-114 on Dec. 23, 2020 in Cleveland, OH

Caleb Martin, Biyombo Step Up Amidst More Key Injuries

Down another two starters in Terry Rozier (knee) and PJ Washington (ankle), the Hornets gave the Los Angeles Lakers everything they could handle on Tuesday night in a much-closer-than-expected 101-93 loss. Caleb Martin started in place of Rozier and recorded a season-high 17 points, career-high 10 rebounds and five assists for his first-ever NBA double-double, while Bismack Biyombo also double-doubled with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Hopefully Charlotte will get some good news on the injury front heading into tonight’s contest, but given the current depth predicament, the team proved once again its capable of rising to the moment.

High Turnover Rate Hurting Cleveland’s Offense This Season

Like the Hornets, the Cavaliers have also had quite a difficult time when it comes to holding onto the ball this season (29th in turnover percentage; 15.5%), although are playing at a much slower pace than the former. Through Monday night, Cleveland also ranks 29th in offensive rating (104.8) and last in both three-point field goals (9.6) and percentage (33.7%), despite breakout seasons from guards Collin Sexton (24.1 PPG on 48% shooting) and Darius Garland (16.9 on 45% shooting). Charlotte’s defense has been humming lately and perhaps has another advantageous matchup against a Cavaliers squad that is struggling to put up points.

Cavaliers’ Rebounding Dropping Off Since Opening Night

Cleveland finished +18 on the boards in the first meeting with the Hornets back on Dec. 23, establishing itself early on this season as one of the NBA’s premier rebounding squads. Things changed a bit though following the departures of big men Andre Drummond and JaVale McGee and then injuries to Jarrett Allen, Larry Nance Jr. and Kevin Love have made the Cavaliers the NBA’s third-worst rebounding unit since March 24 (46.6%). Charlotte should look to take advantage of the downsized opposing frontcourt, crash the boards and pick up some extra offensive possessions along the way, if possible.

Preview Quote

“I thought we played hard. I thought we played well. I’m proud of the guys, they battled tonight. They did what they could. I thought they gave us a great effort. They competed. We got another one tomorrow, can’t hang our heads. But I thought given the circumstances, the guys continued to compete and play hard.” – Coach Borrego following Tuesday’s loss to the Lakers

Final Thoughts

Despite being down four of the team’s five leading scorers last night, the Hornets still put themselves in great position to pull out an unlikely win in the closing minutes of an extremely hard-fought contest. With no time to dwell on the second consecutive clutch-time loss, Charlotte needs to put this one in the rearview mirror quickly and then bring that same aggression, energy and fortitude to the homestand finale against Cleveland.

Additional Notes

G Damyean Dotson (left knee soreness) and G Dylan Windler (left knee soreness) are out for Cleveland. G Collin Sexton (left groin strain) and G Darius Garland (right ankle sprain) are questionable and C Jarrett Allen (concussion protocol) and F Larry Nance Jr. (illness) are probable… Cleveland is 6-3 with at least two days of rest this season (last played on Sunday; 13-31 with one or fewer days of rest)… This will be the Hornets’ first home game against the Cavaliers since Dec. 19, 2018. The previous four head-to-head meetings have all been in Cleveland (both sides 2-2).