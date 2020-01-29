Hornets Look to Build on Streak-Snapping Victory in Washington

A season-long eight-game losing streak is finally in the rearview mirror for the Charlotte Hornets, who will be eyeing a second straight win when they face the Washington Wizards starting tonight at 7 PM EST at Capital One Arena.

Despite shooting just 38.6% from the field, the Hornets hustled and muscled their way to a much-needed 97-92 home win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. It’s been a tough few days for everybody in the NBA following the sudden death of legend Kobe Bryant and the skid-snapping win couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Unfortunately, it’s been a while since we won, so this one feels good,” said Cody Zeller. “I’ve felt pretty energized after only playing two games in the last 12 days or so [because of the Paris game]. It has been emotional for all of us. A lot of us played against Kobe or grew up watching him and he was such a big icon. He just seemed so invincible to me and the fact that nobody is invincible kind of hit home that life is fragile.”

The home team is 2-0 in this season series so far, with the Hornets winning the most recent meeting, 114-107, back on Dec. 10. Devonte’ Graham led six Charlotte players in double figures with 29 points and six assists, while Washington got a career-high 32 points (8-of-12 from three) from reserve Dāvis Bertāns, but just 16 points on 6-of-19 shooting from Bradley Beal.

Washington is 15-31, although has won 5 of its last 12 outings despite injuries stacking up. Beal is averaging an astounding 40.3 PPG on 56.6% shooting and 6.3 APG over his last four games and is backed by the NBA’s second-highest scoring bench unit this season (51.0 PPG). The two-time All-Star’s recent surge is somewhat counterbalanced by a struggling Wizards defense that has a 128.6 defensive rating during this stretch.

The Wizards also sit third in the NBA in pace (103.50), fifth in opposing turnovers (15.0) and fifth in points off turnovers (18.1 PPG). Washington can put points up in a hurry and the Hornets will need tight ball security and be locked in defensively if they want to pick up a fifth win in six meetings with their Southeast Division rivals.

Game Notes: Moritz Wagner (left ankle sprain) and Garrison Mathews (right ankle sprain) are not expected to play for Washington. Rui Hachimura (groin injury) and Jordan McRae (right ankle sprain) were game-time decisions on Tuesday, but did not play… Over their last two games, the Wizards became the first NBA team since the Denver Nuggets in December of 1990 to allow 150+ points in consecutive non-overtime games.