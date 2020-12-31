Hornets Look to Begin 2021 with 3rd-Straight Win Against Memphis

Charlotte Hornets (2-2) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (1-3)

Friday, Jan. 1 at 7 PM EST (Spectrum Center)

Fox Sports Southeast, FOX Sports GO App and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM

Last time out: Grizzlies won, 117-104, on Dec. 29, 2019 in Memphis

Charlotte’s Defense Fueling Early-Season Turnaround

It’s been night and day for the Hornets over their last two outings compared to the first two after they evened their record to 2-2 with an impressive 118-99 road win over the Mavericks on Wednesday night. Improvements in several different areas can be attributed for the 180-degree turn, none more so than the team’s 98.1 defensive rating across the 2-0 stretch. Brooklyn and Dallas shot a combined 41% from the field, 33% from three, managed just 68 total paint points and committed 33 turnovers for 43 points in those two losses, providing plenty of transition and fast-break opportunities for Charlotte’s fast-paced offense.

Limiting Memphis’ Offensive Rebounding, Second-Chance Opportunities

Memphis sits second in the NBA in second-chance scoring with 16.8 points per contest through Dec. 30, and is also fifth in offensive rebounding percentage (29.9%). Lithuanian center Jonas Valančiūnas – the NBA’s fifth-leading rebounder overall (12.5) – has been the one cleaning up on the glass as of late for the Grizzlies in addition to forwards Kyle Anderson (8.8) and Brandon Clarke (5.0). The Hornets are +17 in rebounding over their past two games and allowing the sixth-fewest second-chance points overall (10.5), two areas they’ll need to come through on once again against a physical Grizzlies squad.

Jaren Jackson Jr., Ja Morant Both Sidelined for Banged-Up Grizzlies

Already missing the team’s second-leading scorer from last season in F Jaren Jackson Jr, who is still recovering from tearing his left meniscus in the NBA Bubble, the Grizzlies will also be without reigning Rookie of the Year point guard Ja Morant (26.3 PPG this season) after he suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain in Brooklyn on Monday night. Look for the defensive-minded Tyus Jones to take over for Morant in the starting lineup with guards Dillon Brooks (18.8 PPG), Grayson Allen, John Konchar and Sean McDermott also getting a usage bump in the backcourt.

Preview Quote

“We’re building something here, it’s game-by-game. It’s a long season. This is an awkward season and situation for everybody. For us, it’s about building and growing. We didn’t have the best training camp. There’s a lot of factors here, but I believe now that we have found our footing, a rotation, an identity now that is forming, we should continue to build and grow from here. We’re far from a finished product.” – Head Coach James Borrego

Final Thoughts

The sample size is still quite small, but the Hornets just continue to look sharper on both sides of the ball each time they’ve taken the court this season. Appropriate urgency was on full display against the star-studded Nets and Mavericks and while the Grizzlies enter this one dealing with a multitude of injuries and different rotations, they still can’t be taken lightly by a Hornets squad looking to go over .500 on a potential three-game winning streak.

Additional Notes

G Justice Winslow (right hip displacement), G De’Anthony Melton (health and safety protocols), F Jontay Porter (right knee soreness), C Killian Tillie (right hamstring strain) and C Xavier Tillman (left patellar tendonitis) all sat out for Memphis on Wednesday night in Boston… Charlotte has lost two straight to the Grizzlies after taking the previous five head-to-head meetings… The Hornets had three separate three-game winning streaks last season (most recent: Feb. 10-20, 2020).