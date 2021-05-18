Hornets to Launch 2nd Commemorative Ticket NFT for Tonight's State Farm Play-In Tournament Game

May 18, 2021 – After debuting their first-ever commemorative NFT last week, the Charlotte Hornets announced today that the team will launch the second in a series of digitally designed commemorative game tickets for tonight’s road contest against the Indiana Pacers in the State Farm Play-In Tournament.

Once again limited to a release of 88 and with a price of $4.99 in U.S. currency, tonight’s NFT will be available for purchase by all fans, regardless of location, beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET. Like the initial release, the 88 is in recognition of the Hornets inaugural season (1988-89) and the NFTs will be minted on the Flow Blockchain.

The 10th-place Hornets visit the ninth-place Pacers tonight in the first game of the State Farm Play-In Tournament. With a win, the Hornets would then travel to play the loser of tonight’s game between the seventh-place Boston Celtics and eighth-place Washington Wizards on Thursday, with the winner of that contest becoming the eighth seed in the 2021 Eastern Conference Playoffs and taking on the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in the first round.

Both matchups will be televised exclusively on TNT. Fans can also tune in to WFNZ for all the action, where first-year play-by-play man Sam Farber has the call, along with a pregame show hosted by WFNZ personalities Travis Hancock and Kyle Bailey and a postgame show hosted by Bailey and Stan Norfleet. The game will also be carried via national radio broadcast on ESPN Radio.