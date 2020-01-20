Hornets Launch 2020-21 Season Membership Campaign, Featuring Lower-Level Tickets Starting at $29 per game

The Charlotte Hornets today officially launched their new membership campaign for the 2020-21 NBA season, encouraging fans to “Come Fly With Us” by becoming Swarm365 Members. As part of the campaign, the team unveiled a new price category with a lower-level season ticket for $29 per game on average, which is one of the most affordable lower-level season tickets in the NBA.

“Affordability has always been important for us, and this new lower-priced season membership is a great entry point to the lower level for younger fans and families,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “This offers a tremendous opportunity for fans to witness the growth of our exciting, young team and provide an electric lower-level atmosphere to give our players a home court advantage.”

Swarm365 Memberships remain one of the most affordable values in professional sports, ranking in the bottom five in the NBA in pricing. Along with lower-level season memberships starting as low as $29 per ticket per game on average, upper-level memberships start as low as $12 per ticket per game on average. A complete list of season membership pricing is available on hornets.com.

A Swarm365 Membership is a year-round platform with access to exclusive events, including non-basketball related events, that are not available to single-game buyers. Along with tickets to all 41 regular season games and two preseason contests at Spectrum Center, Swarm365 Members receive great benefits, including a 10 percent discount on concession items; a 15 percent discount at the Hornets Fan Shop; the Never Waste A Ticket Program that allows members the flexibility to redeem unused tickets to select future games; a 12-month, interest-free payment plan; use of a private Swarm365 Member entrance that allows early entry into the arena and members-only concession lines; playoff priority; Pay As We Play for the playoffs in which fans pay only for games played at the conclusion of each round; presale opportunities for non-Hornets events at Spectrum Center; the ability to purchase additional tickets at a special member rate; the ability to resell tickets securely on NBATickets.com; online management of tickets; and a personal account manager.