Hornets Knock Off Pelicans, Walker Sets Another Franchise Record

By Sam Perley

A late fourth-quarter surge led by Kemba Walker helped the Hornets end their four-game road trip on a positive note as they downed the Pelicans, 115-109, on Wednesday, April 3 in New Orleans. The victory snapped Charlotte’s six-game losing streak at the Smoothie King Center and kept its playoff hopes alive with just four regular season outings to go.

Walker paced the Hornets with a team-high 32 points on 9-of-17 shooting, three rebounds, seven assists and two steals in the victory. The eighth-year vet also knocked down his 244th three-point field goal of the campaign, breaking Jason Richardson’s single-season record set back in 2007-08.

Charlotte trailed by three with 4:03 remaining, but Walker (9) and Frank Kaminsky (5) combined for a 14-2 run over the next three-and-a-half minutes to blow the game wide open down the stretch. Walker scored 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting in the fourth quarter as the Hornets snapped their three-game losing streak.

“I just want to win. I don’t know what else to say,” said Walker. “I just want to win. My competitive nature just comes out in me. We just stayed strong, stayed solid throughout this game. At the end of the game, a lot of guys made plays. That was a big win for us.

“Every game is important now,” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego. “We put ourselves to still be in striking distance one game at a time. This was a good start and good response from our poor effort the last three games. More attention to detail, more focus tonight. Give our guys a lot of credit. They defended tonight. They gave us a chance on that end of the floor.”

Frank Kaminsky tallied a season-high 21 points (12 in the third) and six rebounds, while Devonte’ Graham (career-high 13 points) and Jeremy Lamb (12 points) also scored in double figures off the bench. Bismack Biyombo chipped in seven points, a team-high nine rebounds and two steals.

New Orleans’ Julius Randle poured in game highs in scoring (34 points) and rebounding (11), while Ian Clark and Stanley Johnson both finished with 17 points in the Pelicans’ loss. Anthony Davis (back spasm) and Jrue Holiday (core muscle surgery) were amongst those sitting out for New Orleans.

Charlotte scored 17 points on 19 New Orleans turnovers, which helped weather the Pelicans shooting 51.2% from the field in the second half. Overall, the back-and-forth contest featured 18 lead changes and 15 ties.

The Hornets will now head home to take on the Toronto Raptors on Friday, April 5 beginning at 7 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center.