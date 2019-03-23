Hornets Kicking Off Tough Back-to-Back with Boston Celtics

A three-game homestand wraps up for the Charlotte Hornets tonight as they tip off a hardy back-to-back set against the Boston Celtics beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

This will be the fourth and final meeting of the season between the two sides with the home team 3-0 thus far. Despite not having Kyrie Irving, Boston won easily, 126-94, most recently back on Jan. 30 after shooting 55.6 percent from the field. The Hornets got a team-high 21 points from Kemba Walker, but were routed in the second half by 28 points.

Jeremy Lamb is two games removed from an outstanding 26-point, 11-rebound outing on Monday night and on the year, is averaging 12.7 PPG, 4.3 RPG and 2.0 APG in three starts against Boston. Since returning to the bench following the All-Star Break, Lamb ranks third in the NBA in reserve scoring (16.7 PPG; mini. 12 GP) along with 6.5 RPG, 2.5 APG and 1.3 SPG.

He’ll likely be battling another high-volume scorer in Boston’s Jaylen Brown, a third-year combo guard who like Lamb, hails from Georgia. Having returned to the bench this season as well, the Cal-Berkley product has totaled just 12 points over Boston’s last two games (both losses), but averaged 22.3 PPG on 60.5 FG% in the team’s three prior outings from March 11-16.

As evidenced during Thursday’s win over Minnesota, Hornets Head Coach James Borrego has begun shifting rotations and lineups more and more in the waning stages of the season. If Lamb does continue on with his normal role, look for he and Brown to make it a high-scoring affair between the second units in the season-series finale between the Hornets and Celtics.

Game Note – Charlotte has not won consecutive home games against the Celtics since the 2012-13 season… Gordon Hayward (concussion) and Aron Baynes (ankle) are questionable to play for Boston… The Celtics are 18th in the NBA in defensive rating since the All-Star Break (110.2; fifth in NBA before)… Rookie Miles Bridges is averaging 9.5 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 3.0 APG and 2.0 SPG during Charlotte’s current homestand.

Classic Fact – Dave Cowens was the NBA’s last player-coach, serving in this role for the Celtics during the 1978-79 season. Cowens went to post a 109-70 record as the Hornets Head Coach from 1996-99, which is the best winning percentage in franchise history (.609).