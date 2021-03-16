Hornets Kicking Off Another All-West Road Trip in Denver

Charlotte Hornets (20-18) at Denver Nuggets (23-16)

Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 9 PM EST (Ball Arena)

Fox Sports Southeast, FOX Sports GO App and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM

Last time out: Nuggets won, 114-112 on March 5, 2020 in Charlotte

Hornets Take Care of Business on 3-Game Homestand

Charlotte began its post-All-Star Break schedule in ideal fashion by picking up a trifecta of home victories, including another late 122-116 win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. While it wasn’t the prettiest of performances, the Hornets still managed to pull out their fourth consecutive victory overall in clutch-time style once again, which moved the team into second place in the NBA in winning percentage during these situations (.722; 13-5). The league’s good-to-great teams find ways to persevere even on off nights and right now, the Hornets are continuing to do just that.

The Joker Putting Together a Monstrous Season in Denver

Sixth-year center Nikola Jokić has sneakily been compiling an MVP-caliber campaign for the Nuggets this season, currently ranking ninth in the NBA in scoring (career-high 27.3 points), 10th in rebounding (11.2), sixth in assists (8.5) and tied for third in triple-doubles (9). The Serbian big man is also shooting 56% from the field and a personal-best 41% from three on almost four attempts per game. Unsurprisingly, Jokić does a lot of damage around the basket – he ranks fourth in paint points (14.3) and sixth in second-chance points (4.0) – which is something the Hornets will need to adjust quickly to after surrendering a whopping 68 paint points to the Kings on Monday evening.

Tightening Up Charlotte’s Half-Court Defense

Particularly in the first half against Sacramento, Charlotte’s defense really struggled to get stops on half-court defensive possessions, especially when the Kings weren’t turning the ball over. Things got better down the stretch, but the Hornets can’t be relying primarily on takeaways for stops, particularly against a Denver squad that is eighth in the NBA in turnover percentage (12.8%) and third in points allowed off turnovers (12.1) across a 6-1 stretch since Feb. 27. Thankfully, Charlotte’s offense didn’t suffer too much against a poor defensive Kings team, but the squad likely won’t be able to get away with the same lapses against a top-15 unit in Denver.

Preview Quote

“I think any time you can get four wins in a row, that’s an accomplishment in itself for our young group. We just want to continue the momentum. What’s important for us is that we keep playing good basketball. That’s what I’m concerned with and being more consistent in our effort, in our attention to detail and getting better defensively. I expect us to fight on the road, compete on the road and come out of there a better team.” – Head Coach James Borrego

Final Thoughts

Much like their first all-West road trip last month, the Hornets start off against a formidable and very balanced opponent in a game that will also take place at a higher altitude. With the way Charlotte has been playing lately plus a fully healthy rotation, this challenging five-game expedition could certainly be a catalyst as the season’s second half continues to transpire.

Additional Notes

G RJ Hampton (Health and Safety Protocols), G Gary Harris (left adductor strain) and G Monté Morris (left quadriceps strain) all sat out Denver’s home win over Indiana on Monday night… The Nuggets have won three straight head-to-head meetings with the Hornets and each of the last three in Denver (average margin of victory at home: 14.7 points per game)… Denver is just 10-8 at Ball Arena this season (13-8 on the road).