Hornets Keep Rolling, Building Home Momentum

The Hornets are playing the way they need to at home at just the right time.

With just 11 games now remaining in the season, Charlotte extended its winning streak to four games with a 129-108 victory over Dallas on Saturday at Spectrum Center. The win gives Charlotte two-straight victories to start its current five-game homestand and moved the Hornets back into ninth place in the East as they continue to fight for better play-in and playoff positioning.

“You always want to be playing your best basketball right now, and I think our group is locked in,” Head Coach James Borrego said. “We’re obviously getting healthier. There’s some rhythm here with our group. I think we’re playing well. We’re playing together, and we’re playing hard. That’s all I can ask of this group.”

Miles Bridges led seven Hornets scoring in double digits with 23 points to go with eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks. PJ Washington, who was the fourth-quarter hero in Charlotte’s win over Atlanta to open the homestand on Wednesday, picked up where he left off, scoring 21 points on 8-14 shooting while also adding three rebounds and seems to be finding his groove, much like the Hornets at the right time. Terry Rozier (18), LaMelo Ball (17), Kelly Oubre Jr. (17), Montrezl Harrell (13) and Isaiah Thomas (11) rounded out the Hornets double-digit scorers.

“It’s been a good month for us. We’ve been playing good basketball. We just want to keep it consistent,” Bridges said. “That’s on us to do that… I just want this year to be different and everyone to buy into it. We’re playing good.”

If your name wasn’t Mason in the starting lineup for Charlotte, you had a hot hand from behind the arc, as the remaining four starters (Ball, 5-8; Washington, 5-9; Rozier, 4-7; and Bridges, 3-5) combined to shoot a scorching 65.4 percent (17-26) from long range. The Hornets finished shooting 20-42 (47.6 percent) as a team, with Oubre Jr. leading the way off the bench with 17 points, including three treys of his own.

Facing a Mavericks team capping off a 5-game road trip with a visit to Charlotte and playing in the second half of a back-to-back set, the Hornets jumped all over Dallas to start the contest. The Hornets hit 7-7 shots from the field on seven assists as they built a 19-4 lead led by eight points from Rozier, and took a 35-24 first-quarter lead. Sharing the ball would be a continuous theme for Charlotte, as well as it ended the night with 33 assists on 44 made buckets. The Hornets have averaged 34.0 assists over the course of the four-game winning streak.

“We’re scoring with the best of them. Having 129 (points) tonight was great. We moved the ball. Everybody touched it. Everybody’s shooting, and everybody’s scoring,” said Washington. “When we play like that, it’s hard to beat us.”

Still, the Mavs refused to fold, led by a game-high 37 points from Luka Doncic, and took a 52-50 lead with 2:38 left in the first half before Charlotte rattled off the first of what would be three crucial 11-0 runs to put the game out of reach. Led by eight points off the bench from Oubre Jr., Charlotte held Dallas scoreless over the last 2:15 of the half to take a 61-52 lead into the break.

The third was more of the same, with the Mavs climbing back to within 74-72 midway through the quarter, but Washington, who had scored 13 of his 16 points in the final 4:20 on Wednesday, fueled two more 11-0 Hornet runs in the second half of the third quarter. Washington finished the frame with 12 points on 5-8 shooting, including two threes. In all, Charlotte would use those two runs to outscore Dallas 28-8 to close the stanza and took a 102-80 advantage into the fourth. The Hornets never looked back in game’s final 12 minutes to take the convincing win.

The Hornets five-game homestand continues with the New Orleans Pelicans in town for a 7 PM tip on Monday.