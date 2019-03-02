Hornets, Kaminsky Shock Nets in Brooklyn

By Matt Rochinski

The Hornets know it’s crunch time if they are going to make a successful playoff push.

Challenge accepted.

Heading into Friday’s game in Brooklyn, Charlotte had 21 games left to prove they are playoff ready. After dropping a 117-115 heartbreaker to the Nets at Spectrum Center six days ago, the Hornets were also looking to get their revenge by evening the season series with Brooklyn, 2-2.

Consider it mission accomplished for Charlotte as they used a huge second-quarter run and got an unexpected contribution from little-used Frank Kaminsky (15 points) off the bench on its way to a 123-112 victory at Barclays Center.

Kemba Walker led the way with 25 points for Charlotte, while Nic Batum (17 points), Cody Zeller and Marvin Williams in the starting lineup. Head Coach James Borrego also said he was looking for another spark off the bench after inserting Miles Bridges into the starting lineup to give Charlotte’s reserve an extra scoring punch with Jeremy Lamb off the bench post All-Star break. Lamb continues to embrace the role and was at it again in Brooklyn leading both teams’ reserves with 22 points in 35 minutes.

“I’m just trying to stay aggressive and trying to keep making winning plays,” said Lamb. “I’m doing the things that we need to do to win. Our bench has been struggling a little bit, but I think tonight we played well, so it feels good.”

It also had to feel good to Borrego to see a risky move pay off, as he inserted Kaminsky into the rotation for the first time since the All-Star break and he added 15 points and seven rebounds while also blocking one shot in 24 minutes.

“He was fantastic,” Borrego said of Kaminsky. “You’ve got to give Frank a lot of credit. It’s been a frustrating year for him, I understand that, and he stayed ready. He kept doing his work and we went to him and he delivered tonight. He was fantastic. We probably don’t get this game done without Frank. You never know when your opportunity is going to come and he stayed ready and stayed consistent in his work, and tonight it paid off.”

Lamb echoed his Head Coach’s comments about Kaminsky.

“It was huge,” he said of Kaminsky. “He’s a professional. He hasn’t had many minutes this year, and for him to come out and play huge on both ends of the floor, that’s just the boost we needed. I’m happy for him.”

Both teams battled in the first quarter, with neither really able to take the upper hand as the Nets took a 32-21 lead into the second. With Charlotte clinging to a 45-44 lead with 6:44 left in the first half, the switch flipped for the Hornets. Led by six points apiece from their UConn connection of Walker and Lamb and four more from Kaminsky, Charlotte closed the half on a 23-6 run to build a 68-50 lead at the break.

The Hornets also amped up the defense in the second quarter, blocking four shots and swiping three steals as they forced 11 Brooklyn turnovers they converted to 15 points.

Charlotte kept the pressure on in the second half, only allowing the Nets to cut the lead to single digits one time in the second half, 104-95 with 8:49 remaining before Batum promptly connected on back-to-back threes sandwiching a Ronde Hollis-Jefferson layup to push the lead to 13 points, 110-97. Brooklyn would not get any closer than 10 points the rest of the way.

“(The keys were) staying competitive and trying to play for 48 minutes. Last time against these guys, we gave up one quarter and it cost us. So we stuck with it and played a 48-minute game,” said Borrego. “We weren’t perfect, but we’ve been battling - even from the last game against these guys to the Golden State game to the Houston game, we’ve been right there. I think tonight these guys deserved to win and they went and got it.”

Charlotte now returns home for a three-game set at Spectrum Center starting with an early 1 p.m. tip on Sunday against Portland.