Hornets Injury Update | 02/07/20

February 7, 2020 – The Charlotte Hornets announced today that guard Cody Martin underwent a successful procedure to address a nasal fracture. The injury occurred during the fourth quarter of the Hornets 125-110 loss to the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, Feb. 4. Additionally, Martin has been placed in concussion protocol and will be listed as out for tomorrow’s game against the Dallas Mavericks. Further updates on his status will be provided when available.

Martin was selected 36th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Hornets. In his first season with Charlotte, he has averaged 4.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.7 steals in 15.5 minutes per game in 37 appearances (one start). The Nevada product has also appeared in five games for the Hornets NBA G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm, where he holds averages of 18.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.0 steals in 35.4 minutes per game.