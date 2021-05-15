Hornets to Increase Spectrum Center Capacity for State Farm Play-In Tournament and First Round of NBA Playoffs

GET TICKETS AT 4:30 p.m.

May 15, 2021 – The Charlotte Hornets announced today that the team will increase Spectrum Center’s capacity for any potential games in the upcoming State Farm Play-In Tournament and the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, bringing the number of fans to approximately 12,000 or 60%. Previously, the capacity for Hornets games was 25%. Yesterday, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper lifted social distancing requirements and limits on capacity and gatherings within the state. Despite these changes, fans will still be required to wear masks that fully cover the mouth and nose at all times inside Spectrum Center except when actively eating or drinking.

Tickets for all potential home games in the NBA’s new State Farm Play-In Tournament and the first round of the NBA Playoffs will go on sale to the general public today, Saturday, May 15, at 4:30 p.m. at hornets.com or ticketmaster.com, on the Hornets App or via phone at 1-800-4NBA-TIX.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming more fans back at Spectrum Center for our potential play-in and playoff games,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “We’ve seen the difference our fans have made since returning to Spectrum Center earlier this season, and we know that their passion and excitement will be a big advantage as we head into the postseason. Most importantly, it is great to see our community continue to make its way through this pandemic and this is another step forward for all of us. We thank Governor Cooper and his staff for their leadership during the pandemic and allowing us the opportunity to increase our capacity.”

The Hornets have clinched the opportunity to participate in the State Farm Play-In Tournament, which features the seventh- through 10th-place teams in each conference. The tournament will take place May 18-21 between the conclusion of the regular season and the first round of the playoffs. In the new format, the seventh-place team will host the eighth-place team, with the winner earning the No. 7 seed in the playoffs. In addition, the ninth-place team will host the 10th-place team, with the winner moving on to visit the loser of the first game for a matchup in which the winning team will earn the No. 8 seed in the playoffs.

Charlotte is currently in eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings with two games remaining in the regular season: today at the New York Knicks and Sunday, May 16, at the Washington Wizards. Both games tip off at 1 p.m. The television broadcasts will be on Bally Sports Southeast and the Bally Sports App, while the radio broadcasts will be on WFNZ (610 AM/102.5 FM) and the Hornets App