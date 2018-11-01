Hornets Hosting Thunder to Open November

The Charlotte Hornets will look to make it three-straight home wins when they return to the court and welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder to town starting at 7 p.m. ET tonight at Spectrum Center.

Following a disappointing loss in Chicago eight days ago, the Hornets have found a groove lately with more balanced play on both sides of the ball. The squad currently ranks second in the NBA in offense (114.9 points per 100 possessions) and seventh in net rating (6.1) through Oct. 30.

One major reason for the team’s recent strides has been the play of Tony Parker, who is coming off a magnificent outing of 24 points and 11 assists in Tuesday’s win against Miami. Coach Borrego has raved about the “calmness” he brings to the reserves as evidenced by the team’s 118.3 offensive rating with the Frenchman on the court compared to 109.8 when’s he off.

Parker will be opposite another European point guard in Dennis Schröder, who is in his first year with the Thunder after five seasons as an Atlanta Hawk. The German is currently averaging 13.3 points and 6.3 assists per game, although has been lacking shooting efficiency from the field (33.7 percent) and three-point range (28.6 percent).

Interesting Note – The Hornets have won three of their last four meetings with the Oklahoma City Thunder franchise after losing 11 straight contests from Dec. 21, 2010 – Jan. 20, 2016.

Classic Fact – Rookie Larry Johnson had 24 points, 13 rebounds and the game-winning, buzzer-beating jumper as the Hornets beat the then Seattle SuperSonics, 117-116, in overtime on Jan. 14, 1992. It marked the team’s first-ever road win in Seattle and snapped a seven-game losing streak to the SuperSonics as well.