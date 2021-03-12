Hornets Hosting Raptors, Look to Get Back Over .500

Charlotte Hornets (18-18) vs. Toronto Raptors (17-20)

Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 7 PM EST (Spectrum Center)

Fox Sports Southeast, FOX Sports GO App and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM

Last time out: Raptors won, 116-113 on Jan. 16, 2021 in Tampa, FL

Charlotte Returns from All-Star Break with Another Clutch-Time Win

It wasn’t the prettiest of performances, but the Hornets once again found a way to win by knocking off the Detroit Pistons 105-102 on Thursday night in front of 500 Novant Healthcare workers, thanks largely to a late Terry Rozier scoring eruption. This game marked the first time in weeks Head Coach James Borrego has had a fully healthy rotation and also the first time in over a year the team has played in front of a crowd at Spectrum Center. Tonight’s contest will be viewed live by up to 3,000 fans, hopefully setting the stage for homecourt advantage to play a significant role in the second half of the season.

Hornets Hoping Third Time’s the Charm Against Raptors

Charlotte dropped each of the first two meetings with Toronto on the road this season by three points apiece in back-to-back fashion, the second of which ended with an incorrect no-foul call on a Terry Rozier game-tying attempt. In both outings, the Hornets allowed at least 66 first-half points on a combined 26-of-51 shooting from three-point range (51%), forcing the team to climb out of early double-digit deficits. Getting off to a stronger start, particularly with regards to protecting the perimeter, will be key for the hosts as they look for revenge against the visiting Raptors.

Toronto Working Its Way Back from Health and Safety Protocols

Shortly before the All-Star Break, Health and Safety Protocols wiped out a handful of Toronto players and staff, including the team’s two leading scorers in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam, lead defender OG Anunoby and Head Coach Nick Nurse. All three of these players were still absent on Thursday night as the Raptors fell by one at home to the Atlanta Hawks thanks to a Tony Snell game-winning, buzzer-beater three. Who Toronto has available and to what extent they are able to produce given how much time has transpired will certainly be a major factor when these teams meet again in Charlotte.

Preview Quote

“I felt like on the road trip there was some rhythm there, we took a week off and now we have a new group. I feel like we’re reintroducing guys in different spots. We’ll find our rotations, we’ll find our guys and how we play this thing. I’m not worried about that. We knocked a little bit of that rust off, but it did feel different. I like going 10-deep – it allows us to be fresher down the stretch, not only within the game, but in the season. I’ll just have to manage those minutes along the way.” – Head Coach James Borrego following Thursday’s win

Final Thoughts

The first game after the All-Star Break is always a hodgepodge of results for NBA teams, and in such situations, there’s nothing better than locating a path to victory even when having a down night. Hopefully the Hornets have found their flow after a pair of practices and one second-half game in the books, particularly with a lengthy, physical and always formidable Raptors squad coming into town.

Additional Notes

Toronto has also been without G Malachi Flynn and F Patrick McCaw (Health and Safety Protocols)… The Raptors are 1-5 since Feb. 21, with two home games postponed during this stretch… Charlotte is 5-1 at home since Feb. 5 (only loss: Feb. 14 vs. San Antonio)… Toronto has won four of the five head-to-head meetings with Charlotte since the start of the 2019-20 season (only loss: 99-96 at home on Feb. 28, 2020).