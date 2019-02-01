Hornets Hosting Grizzlies to Open Homestand

After 10 road contests last month, the Hornets now kick off February with a much-welcomed three-game homestand as they square off against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight at 7 p.m. ET.

These teams met just last Wednesday with the Hornets rolling to a 118-107 victory at the FedEx Forum. Kemba Walker, Nic Batum, Jeremy Lamb and Tony Parker all finished with at least 17 points for Charlotte, which has won six of its last seven meetings with the Grizzlies. Memphis has dropped 16 of its last 18 appearances, which most recently included a buzzer-beating overtime loss in Minnesota on Wednesday night.

Lamb is coming off a rough six-point outing in Boston two nights ago, although averaged 15.6 PPG, 5.6 RPG and 2.7 APG over his previous seven outings. The lengthy Lamb is tied for second in rebounding amongst NBA shooting guards this season (5.6 RPG) and standing 6-5, could see a lot of his defensive responsibilities revolving around relatively undersized Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley.

Although currently on the trading block after 12 years with the organization, Conley’s play has remained consistent throughout a turbulent season in Memphis. The crafty guard had 31 points against the Hornets back on Jan. 23 and over his last six outings, is averaging 23.0 PPG on a razor-sharp 52.1 FG%, 4.2 RPG, 8.0 APG and 2.0 SPG.

Conley is one of the best in the business in creating and knocking down tough shots, making him a tricky cover for opposing backcourts. With Memphis currently the NBA’s slowest team at 96.10 possessions per 48 minutes, look for the Hornets to push the pace, while trying to force the Grizzlies out of their traditional low-tempo style.

Game Note – Memphis is tied for last in the NBA in three-point field goals per game (9.3) and went just 9-of-31 from distance against the Hornets back on Jan. 23 (29.0 percent)… The Grizzlies also rank sixth in the league in points off turnovers per game (18.2) and tied for last in offensive rebounding percentage (23.0 percent).

Classic Fact – Charlotte shot a single-game franchise-record 65.8 percent from the field in a 112-83 road win over the Grizzlies on Dec. 19, 2008. Boris Diaw (26), Emeka Okafor (25) and Gerald Wallace (22) each had 20-point games for the visitors.