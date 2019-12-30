Hornets Hosting Celtics to Close Out 2019

The Charlotte Hornets are wrapping up the calendar year with another visit from the Boston Celtics as these teams meet matinée style this afternoon for a 3 PM EST tip-off at Spectrum Center.

Charlotte dropped its fifth consecutive outing on Sunday night, falling 117-104, in Memphis after trailing by 20 points in the opening half. Across this ongoing skid, the Hornets hold a defensive rating of 119.4 and net rating of -12.6 in the first half, marks that rank 29th and 26th in the NBA, respectively, from Dec. 18-30 (also 30th in total rebounding percentage at 43.2%).

“We just haven’t had the right mentality at the start of our games. That’s the bottom line,” said Head Coach James Borrego following Monday’s practice back in Charlotte. “We just come out sluggish. Part of that is not making shots, part of that is not sharing the ball. We have to do both of those things. [Rebounding] is about urgency, pride and physicality.”

This will be the third and final meeting between these two sides this campaign with the Celtics sitting 2-0 in the season series and coming off a 119-93 home win over Charlotte last Sunday night. Jayson Tatum recorded a career-high 39 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks in the Boston victory at TD Garden and Devonte’ Graham double-doubled with 23 points (6-of-13 from three) and 10 assists for Charlotte.

Boston (22-8) has won five of its last six outings with Jaylen Brown (24.8 PPG on 57.8% shooting/47.4% from three), Tatum (23.7 PPG) and Kemba Walker (20.3 PPG) all averaging at least 20.0 PPG during this stretch. The Hornets can ill afford another sluggish start against the high-powered Celtics, so look for a renewed sense of urgency from the get-go as they attempt to close out 2019 with a home win.

Game Notes: C Robert Williams III (right hip bone edema) and C Vincent Poirier (right pinkie finger fracture) will not play for Boston. Brown (illness) is questionable as of Monday afternoon… Graham has recorded a points-assists double-double in three consecutive games. The last Charlotte player to reach four straight games was Baron Davis from Dec. 4-9, 2001.