Hornets to Host Purple & Teal Day at the Hive on October 16

Get Your Free Tickets Now!

October 8, 2021 – The Charlotte Hornets will host Purple & Teal Day at the Hive on Saturday, October 16, at Spectrum Center. Presented by Honeywell, the activity-filled afternoon is free to the public, though tickets will be required for entry. Fans can claim tickets by visiting hornets.com, ticketmaster.com or the Hornets App.

Purple & Teal Day will feature an Open Scrimmage, allowing fans to watch the Hornets players and coaches in action as they prepare for the upcoming season. The event will take place on Spectrum Center’s main court and feature appearances from Hugo and the Hive Entertainment teams. Attendees will also have the opportunity to win a number of exciting giveaways such as autographed items, visit the Hornets Fan Shop and enjoy the arena concessions.

Doors will open at noon for Hive Society Members and 12:30 p.m. for the general public. The Open Practice will begin at 1 p.m. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a PJ Washington bobblehead, and the first 500 kids to visit the Hornets Hoops booth on the concourse will receive a free Bee-Ball for All basketball.

As with all Hornets games and events at Spectrum Center, attendees must follow several important COVID-19 policies and protocols. In accordance with guidance from the CDC and local health officials, face masks covering both the nose and mouth are required for individuals at least 5 years of age, except when actively eating or drinking (neck gaiters, bandanas or masks with valves or vents are not permitted). Also, in an effort to eliminate shared touch points, all tickets will now be digital, and all concessions and retail transactions made within Spectrum Center will be cashless. For the most up to date information, please visit hornets.com/knowbeforeyougo.

The Hornets will open the 2021-22 regular season on Wednesday, October 20, when they host the Indiana Pacers at Spectrum Center. Memberships to the newly rebranded Hive Society, Pick 23 Plans and single-game tickets for the 2021-22 season are on sale now. Hive Society Memberships, which include all 43 regular-season and preseason games, start at $48 per game on average in the lower level and as low as $12 per game on average in the upper level, and include some of the best benefits in all of professional sports. Pick 23 Plans include Opening Night and 22 additional games of the purchaser’s choice, along with playoff priority and interest-free payment plans. Hornets fans can get lower-level tickets with this plan starting at $64 per game on average and upper-level tickets starting at $14 per game on average. For more information, call 704.HORNETS or visit hornets.com/tickets.