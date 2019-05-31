Hornets Host 9th Draft Workout of 2019

In preparation for the 2019 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets will host their ninth draft workout on Saturday, June 1.

Jordan Bone | Guard | 6-3 | 180 | Tennessee | Junior

Averaged 13.5 PPG on 46.5% shooting, 3.2 RPG and ranked second in the SEC in assists (5.8) in 37 games started this season… Finished first in the SEC in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.905; mini. 50 assists)… Recorded 215 assists this season, the third-highest total by any player in program history… Second-Team All-SEC… Top-10 Finalist for the Bob Cousy Award (nation’s top point guard)… Member of Tennessee’s 2018 SEC Regular Season Championship team and 2019 Sweet 16 team… Originally from Nashville, TN.

Oshae Brissett | Forward | 6-8 | 210 | Syracuse | Sophomore

One of four ACC players to average 12.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 1.0 APG and 1.0 SPG this season (Zion Williamson, Ky Bowman, Torin Dorn)… ACC All-Freshman in 2018… Member of Syracuse’s Sweet 16 team last season… Participated in the 2019 NBA G League Elite Camp and was one of 11 players invited to the NBA Combine… Born in Toronto, Ontario… Attended Findlay Prep in Henderson, NV and the Athlete Institute in Mono, Ontario, where Detroit Pistons forward Thon Maker and Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray also attended.

Ethan Happ | Forward | 6-10 | 237 | Wisconsin | Senior

Ranked fifth in the Big 10 in scoring (17.3 PPG on 53.0% shooting), third in rebounding (10.1), third in assists (4.5) and 10th in blocks (1.3) in 34 games started this season… Only D-1 player since 1991-92 to average at least 17.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 4.0 APG and 1.0 BPG in a single season… Three-time First-Team All-Big 10… Two-time Big 10 All-Defensive (2016-17)… Consensus Second-Team All-American and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award winner (nation’s top center) this season… Third-Team AP All-American in 2017… Originally from Milan, IL.

CJ Massinburg | Guard | 6-3 | 194 | Buffalo | Senior

Ranked third in the Mid-American Conference in scoring (18.2 PPG on 46.3% shooting), tied for first in three-point field goals (93 on 39.9% shooting) and averaged 6.5 RPG, 3.0 APG and 1.2 SPG over 35 games played (34 starts) this season… MAC Player of the Year and AP Honorable Mention All-American this season… Two-time First-Team All-MAC… Member of two NCAA Tournament Round of 32 teams at Buffalo… 2019 Portsmouth Invitational Tournament invitee… Originally from Dallas, TX.

Isaiah Roby | Forward | 6-8 | 230 | Nebraska | Junior

Averaged 11.4 PPG on 45.4% shooting, 6.9 RPG, 1.9 APG, 1.3 SPG and ranked third in the Big 10 Conference in blocks (1.9) in 35 games started this season… One of two Big 10 players to average at least 11.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 1.0 SPG and 1.5 BPG since 2015 (Juwan Morgan, Indiana)… 2019 Big 10 Sportsmanship Award… Member of two NIT teams at Nebraska… Would be the first Nebraska player selected in the NBA Draft since 1999 (Venson Hamilton, Houston Rockets)… Originally from Dixon, IL.

Simi Shittu | Forward | 6-10 | 240 | Vanderbilt | Freshman

First SEC freshman since 2015-16 to average at least 10.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG and 1.5 APG for an entire season (Ben Simmons, LSU)… Ranked seventh in the SEC in defensive rebounding (5.13) over 32 games played (31 starts) this season… 2018 McDonald’s All-American… Ranked as the seventh-best prospect in the high school class of 2018 and top-ranked power forward… Born in London, England and represents Canada internationally… Silver medalist and leading rebounder at the 2015 FIBA Americas Under-16 Championships.