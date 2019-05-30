Hornets Host 8th Draft Workout of 2019

In preparation for the 2019 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets will host their eighth draft workout on Friday, May 31.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Guard | 6-5 | 205 | Virginia Tech | Sophomore

Ranked eighth in the ACC in scoring (16.2 PPG on 47.4% shooting), 11th in assists (4.0) and fifth in steals (1.9) over 34 games started this season… Only ACC player to average at least 16.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 4.0 APG and 1.5 SPG this season… Third-Team All-ACC… Member of Virginia Tech’s first Sweet 16 team since 1967 this season… Born in Toronto, Ontario and silver medalist at the 2016 FIBA Americas Under-18 Championships… Cousin of L.A. Clippers guard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Devonte Cacok | Forward | 6-7 | 240 | UNC-Wilmington | Senior

Averaged 15.2 PPG on 59.0% shooting and ranked second amongst all D-1 players in rebounding (12.3) over 33 games played (31 starts) this season… Led the NCAA in rebounding last season (13.5)… Two-time All-Colonial Athletic Association (First Team this season) and All-CAA Defensive Team this season… CAA Defensive Player of the Year in 2018… Member of two CAA Regular Season Championships teams and two NCAA Tournament teams at UNC-Wilmington (2016-17)… Originally from Alpharetta, GA.

Tyler Cook | Forward | 6-9 | 250 | Iowa | Junior

One of four Big 10 Conference players to average at least 14.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG and 2.0 APG this season… Ranked eighth in the Big 10 in rebounding (7.6)… Second-Team All-Big 10 (Media) this season… Honorable Mention All-Big 10 in 2018 and Big 10 All-Freshman in 2017… Member of Iowa’s NCAA Tournament team this season… Originally from St. Louis, MO… Attended Chaminade College Preparatory School, where he was high school teammates with Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

Jordan Davis | Guard | 6-2 | 185 | Northern Colorado | Senior

Ranked first in the Big Sky Conference in scoring (23.5 PPG on 47.4% shooting), fourth in assists (4.7) and seventh in steals (1.4) over 32 games started this season… Finished 11th amongst all D-1 players in scoring this season… 2019 Big Sky Player of the Year and Three-Time All-Big Sky (First Team this season)… Member of Northern Colorado’s 2018 CIT Championship team… Originally from Las Vegas, NV… Holds dual American-Azerbaijani citizenship and represented Azerbaijan at the 2017 FIBA Europe Under-20 Division B Championships.

Nassir Little | Forward | 6-6 | 220 | North Carolina | Freshman

Averaged 9.8 PPG on 47.8% shooting and 4.6 RPG over 36 games played (zero starts) this season… One of two ACC players in the last three years to average at least 9.0 PPG and 4.0 RPG in less than 20.0 MPG in a single season (Steven Enoch, Louisville)… Finished fourth in the ACC’s Sixth Man of the Year voting… Member of North Carolina’s ACC Regular Season Championship team and Sweet 16 team this season… 2018 McDonald’s All-American Game MVP and 2018 Jordan Brand Classic co-MVP… Originally from Orange Park, FL.

Matt Morgan | Guard | 6-2 | 174 | Cornell | Senior

Ranked first in the Ivy League Conference in scoring (22.2 PPG on 51.3% shooting; mini 20 GP), ninth in assists (3.0) and seventh in steals (1.4) over 31 games started this season… Finished 18th amongst all D-1 players in scoring… One of five players in D-1 to average at least 22.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 3.0 APG and 1.0 SPG this season… Four-time All-Ivy League (First Team the last two seasons)… Ranks first on Cornell’s and second on the Ivy League’s all-time scoring leaderboard (2,333 points; trails only Princeton’s Bill Bradley)… Originally from Concord, NC.