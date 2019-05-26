Hornets Host 7th Draft Workout of 2019

In preparation for the 2019 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets will host their seventh draft workout on Sunday, May 26.

Shizz Alston Jr. | Guard | 6-4 | 180 | Temple | Senior

Led the American Athletic Conference in scoring (19.7 PPG), ranked fifth in assists (5.0) and seventh in steals (1.5) over 33 starts this season… Ranked fourth in the AAC in three-point field goals (99)… First Temple player to average at least 19.0 PPG since 2012-13 (Khalif Wyatt)… First-Team All-AAC and All-Big 5 this season… Member of two NCAA Tournament teams at Temple… Chosen for NABC Reese’s College All-Star Game at Final Four in Minneapolis, MN… Made three-pointer in school-record 44 straight games… Originally from Philadelphia, PA.

Raasean Davis | Center | 6-9 | 240 | North Carolina Central | Senior

Ranked sixth in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in scoring (14.8 PPG), first in field-goal percentage (64.5%; mini. 200 FGA), second in rebounding (9.1) and fifth in blocks (1.2) over 34 games played (33 starts) this season… Ranked second in the MEAC in offensive rebounds (116)… Two-time All-MEAC (First Team in 2019) and MEAC All-Tournament in 2018… Member of two MEAC Conference Tournament Championship teams and two NCAA Tournament teams… Played first two collegiate seasons at Kent State (2014-16)... Originally from Chicago, IL.

Bruno Fernando | Forward | 6-10 | 240 | Maryland | Sophomore

Averaged 13.6 PPG on 60.7% shooting and ranked second in the Big 10 Conference in rebounding (10.6; 2.9 ORB) and third in blocks (1.9) in 34 games played (33 starts) this season… First Big 10 underclassman to average 13.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 2.0 APG and 1.5 BPG in a single season since 1992-93 (Chris Webber, Michigan)… First-Team All-Big 10 and Big 10 All-Defensive this season… Born in Luanda, Angola… Gold medalist and All-Tournament at the 2016 FIBA Africa U-18 Championships.

Justin Simon | Guard | 6-5 | 205 | St. John’s | Senior

Averaged 10.1 PPG on 46.2% shooting, 5.1 RPG, 3.2 APG and ranked seventh in the Big East in steals (1.5) over 34 games played (33 starts) this season… Third St. John’s player to win Big East Defensive Player of the Year, joining Sir’Dominic Pointer (2015) and Mark Jackson (1987)… Played freshman season at Arizona (2015-16)… Graduated from Brewster Academy (NH) in 2015, where he was teammates with Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell… Originally from Temecula, CA.

Lamar Stevens | Forward | 6-8 | 230 | Penn State | Junior

Ranked second in the Big 10 in scoring (19.9 PPG on 42.2% shooting) and seventh in rebounding (7.7) in 32 games started this season… First Big 10 player to average 19.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG and 2.0 APG in a single season since 2009-10 (Evan Turner, Ohio State)… Ranks fifth on Penn State’s all-time scoring leaderboard (1,660 points)… First-Team All-Big 10 this season and 2018 NIT MVP… Member of Penn State’s 2018 NIT Championship Team… All-Big 10 Honorable Mention in 2018… Originally from North Wales, PA.

Keyshawn Woods | Guard | 6-3 | 205 | Ohio State | Senior

Averaged 8.1 PPG on 42.0% shooting, 3.1 RPG and 2.5 APG over 35 games played (15 starts) this season… Shot 42.5% from three-point range (127-of-299) over his first three collegiate seasons… Played freshman season at Charlotte (2014-15) and sophomore and junior seasons at Wake Forest (2016-18)… Part of two NCAA Tournament teams (Wake Forest, 2017; Ohio State, 2019)… Originally from Gastonia, NC… Attended Northside Christian Academy in Charlotte and was North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year in 2014.