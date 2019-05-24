Hornets Hosted 6th Draft Workout of 2019

In preparation for the 2019 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets hosted their sixth draft workout on Saturday, May 25.

Ar’Mond Davis | Guard | 6-6 | 190 | UC-Santa Barbara | Senior

Ranked ninth in the Big West Conference in both scoring (13.1 PPG on 41.4% shooting) and rebounding (5.9) and averaged 1.4 APG over 32 games played (31 starts) this season… One of two Big West players to average at least 13.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG and 1.0 APG this season (Lamine Diane, Cal State Northridge)… Played freshman and sophomore seasons at College of Southern Idaho and junior season at Alabama... Member of CSI’s 2016 NJCAA National Championship Tournament team and Alabama’s 2017 NIT team… Originally from Tacoma, WA.

Tookie Brown | Guard | 5-11 | 180 | Georgia Southern | Senior

Ranked ninth in the Sun Belt Conference in scoring (17.3 PPG on 49.6% shooting), fourth in assists (4.7) and 11th in steals (1.3) in 33 games played (32 starts) this season… First player to ever be named a four-time First-Team All-Sun Belt selection… Sun Belt Player of the Year and AP All-American Honorable Mention in 2019… Only player in Sun Belt history with over 2,000 points and 500 assists… Ranks first on program’s all-time Division I scoring leaderboard (2,290 points)… Originally from Madison, GA.

Nathan Knight | Forward | 6-10 | 245 | William & Mary | Junior

Ranked third in the Colonial Athletic Association in scoring (21.0 PPG on 46.0% shooting), fifth in rebounding (8.6), eighth in assists (3.5) and first in BPG (2.3) over 31 games played (30 starts) this season…Also averaged 2.7 ORB… Two-time All-CAA (First Team in 2019) and two-time CAA All-Defensive (2018-19)… Finalist for the 2019 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (nation’s best center)… Two-time Lou Henson Mid-Major All-American (2018-19)… Originally from Syracuse, NY.

Reggie Perry | Forward | 6-10 | 245 | Mississippi State | Freshman

Averaged 9.7 PPG on 50.2% shooting and ranked tied for eighth in the SEC in rebounding (7.2) over 34 games played (18 starts) this season… Rebounding average was tied for first amongst SEC freshmen (Naz Reid, LSU)… Also led all SEC freshmen in total offensive rebounds (89)… All-SEC Freshman Team… McDonald’s High School All-American in 2018… Member of Mississippi’s State NCAA Tournament team this season, the program’s first since 2009… Originally from Thomasville, GA.

Josh Reaves | Guard | 6-5 | 214 | Penn State | Senior

Averaged 10.6 PPG on 42.6% shooting (35.6% from three), 5.0 RPG and 2.9 APG over 32 starts this season… Ranked 13th amongst all D-1 players in steals this season (2.5)… Ranks second on Penn State’s and seventh on the Big 10’s all-time steals leaderboard (250)… Two-time Big 10 All-Defensive and Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year in 2019… Member of Penn State’s 2018 NIT Championship team… 2019 Portsmouth Invitational All-Tournament… Originally from Fairfax, VA.

Quinndary Weatherspoon | Guard | 6-4 | 205 | Mississippi State | Senior

Ranked second in the SEC in scoring (18.5 PPG on 50.8% shooting) and seventh in steals (1.7) over 34 starts this season… One of two SEC players to average 18.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.0 APG and 1.0 SPG this season (Grant Williams, Tennessee)… Three-time All-SEC (First Team in 2019)… Ranks third on Mississippi State’s all-time scoring leaderboard (2,012 points)… Top 10 Finalist for Jerry West Award (nation’s top shooting guard)… Member of Mississippi’s State NCAA Tournament team this season, the program’s first since 2009… Originally from Canton, MS.