Hornets Host 5th Draft Workout of 2019

In preparation for the 2019 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets will host their fifth draft workout on Tuesday, May 21.

Francis Alonso | Guard | 6-3 | 185 | UNC-Greensboro | Senior

Averaged 17.6 PPG on 41.9% shooting, 2.3 RPG, 2.5 APG and 1.0 SPG over 36 starts this season… Three-time All-Southern Conference (First Team in 2018 and 2019) and Southern Conference All-Tournament in 2019… Ranked 13th in the NCAA in free-throw percentage (90.5%) this season… Member of two Southern Conference Regular Season Championship teams and program’s first NCAA Tournament team since 2001 as a junior… Born in Málaga, Spain… All-Tournament, Gold Medalist and Spanish National Team Captain at the 2016 FIBA Europe U-20 Championships.

Jalek Felton | Guard | 6-3 | 190 | BC Nokia (Finland)

Averaged 16.0 PPG on 44.1% shooting, 3.6 RPG, 7.3 APG and 1.1 SPG in seven games with BC Nokia (Finland) this season… Also played three games for Petrol Olimpija (Slovenia)… Averaged 2.9 PPG and 1.6 APG in 22 games (one start) as a freshman at North Carolina during 2017-18 season (left program midway through the year)… Originally from West Columbia, S.C and was 28th ranked recruit in the high school class of 2017… Uncle, Raymond Felton, was selected fifth overall by the Charlotte Bobcats in 2005 NBA Draft and currently plays for Oklahoma City.

Jessie Govan | Forward | 6-10 | 255 | Georgetown | Senior

Ranked sixth in the Big East in scoring (17.5 PPG on 49.6% shooting), fifth in rebounding (7.5) and sixth in blocks (1.2) over 33 games started this season… Only Georgetown player to average 17.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 1.0 APG and 1.0 SPG since 2002-03 (done so each of the last two seasons)… First-Team All-Big East this season… Member of Georgetown’s NIT team… Played for former Charlotte Hornets Associate Head Coach, Patrick Ewing, at Georgetown (2017-19)… Originally from Queens Village, NY.

Dedric Lawson | Forward | 6-9 | 235 | Kansas | Junior

Ranked first in the Big 12 in scoring (19.4 PPG), rebounding (10.3) and double-doubles (22), fifth in free-throw percentage (81.5%) and sixth in blocks (1.1) this season… First Big 12 player to average at least 19.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG and 1.0 BPG in a single season since 2008-09 (Blake Griffin, Oklahoma)… First-Team All-Big 12, Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and Sporting News Second-Team All-American in 2019… Played first two collegiate seasons at Memphis (2015-17)… First-Team All-American Athletic Conference in 2017… Originally from Memphis, TN.

Myles Powell | Guard | 6-2 | 195 | Seton Hall | Junior

Ranked second in the Big East in both scoring (23.1 PPG on 44.7% shooting) and steals (2.0) and averaged 4.0 RPG and 2.9 APG over 34 games started this season… Finished third in the Big East in three-point field goals (107-of-295; 36.3% shooting)… First-Team All-Big East, All-Big East Tournament and AP Honorable Mention All-American this season… Big East Most Improved Player of the Year in 2018… Member of three NCAA Tournament teams at Seton Hall… Originally from Trenton, NJ.

Marial Shayok | Guard | 6-6 | 205 | Iowa State | Senior

Ranked second in the Big 12 in scoring (18.7 PPG on 49.6% shooting), fifth in three-point field goals (71) and fourth in made free throws (108-of-123; 87.8%) to go along with 4.9 RPG (1.4 ORB) and 2.0 APG in 34 starts this season… Named First-Team All-Big 12, Big 12 Tournament MVP and AP Honorable Mention All-American this season… 2019 Portsmouth Invitational All-Tournament Team… Played first three collegiate seasons at Virginia (2014-17)… Born in Ottawa, Canada.