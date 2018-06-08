Hornets Host 5th Draft Workout of 2018

In preparation for the 2018 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets will host their fifth draft workout on Sunday, June 10.

Nana Foulland | Center | 6-10 | 235 | Bucknell | Senior

Three-time All-Patriot League and two-time All-Patriot League Defensive Team… Patriot League Player of the Year, Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year and AP Honorable Mention All-American in 2017… One of eight D-1 players and the only center to average at least 15.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.5 blocks per game last season… Ranks fourth on Bucknell’s all-time scoring list (1,754 points) and second in Patriot League history in career field-goal percentage (57.9 percent) and fourth in total rebounds (907) and blocks (212)… Four-time Patriot Leaguer regular season champion and two-time Patriot League Tournament champion.

Tyler Nelson | Guard | 6-3 | 180 | Fairfield | Senior

Ranked 13th amongst all D-1 players in scoring last season (22.2 points), 26th in free-throw percentage (88.0 percent) and tied for fifth in 25-point games (15)… Three-time All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference…One of four D-1 players to average at least 22.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steal per game last season… Fairfield’s all-time leader in career points (2,172) and three-point field goals (315)… Tallied 25 points and four rebounds against Iona in the 2018 MAAC Conference Tournament Championship Game… 2018 Portsmouth Invitational All-Tournament… Originally from Bradford, MA.

Brandon Sampson | Guard | 6-5 | 184 | LSU | Junior

Ranked fifth on the team in scoring (7.7 points) and seventh in rebounding (2.6) in 18.9 minutes across 27 games (nine starts) last season for LSU… Ranked fourth amongst SEC guards in field-goal percentage last season (47.6 percent; minimum 125 field-goal attempts)… Finished with 18 points and five rebounds in LSU’s victory over Louisiana-Lafayette in the first round of the 2018 NIT… Originally from Baton Rouge, LA… High school teammates with current Memphis Grizzlies forward, Jarell Martin at Madison Preparatory… 2015 Louisiana Mr. Basketball.

Elijah Stewart | Guard | 6-5 | 195 | USC | Senior

Ranked tied for ninth in the Pac-12 Conference in three-point field goals last season (70) and 10th in three-point percentage (39.1 percent)… One of two major conference D-1 players to average at least 11.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist and less than 1.0 turnover per game last season. Only Pac-12 player to record this statistical line in a single season since 2007-08… Ranks first on USC’s all-time three-point field goals leaderboard (245) and sixth in blocks (125)… Part of two NCAA Tournament teams while at USC, including the Round of 32 squad in 2017.

Allonzo Trier | Guard | 6-5 | 205 | Arizona | Junior

First-Team All-Pac-12 Conference and AP Honorable Mention All-American in 2018… Second-Team All-Pac-12 and Pac-12 Tournament MOP in 2017… Ranked fifth in the Pac-12 in scoring last season (18.1 points) and tied for ninth in three-point field goals (70)… One of three

D-1 players to shoot at least 50.0 percent from the field, 40.0 percent from three and 85.0 percent from the free-throw line this past regular season… Second all-time leading scorer in Pac-12 Tournament history (141 points)… One of two Arizona players since 1999 to average at least 18.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists for a full season (Chase Budinger, 2008-09).

Thomas Welsh | Center | 7-0 | 255 | UCLA | Senior

Second-Team All-Pac-12 Conference and All-Pac-12 Tournament in 2018… Finalist for the 2018 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (nation’s top collegiate center)… Averaged 12.6 points last season and ranked second in the Pac-12 in rebounding (10.8)… One of eight major conference D-1 players to average at least 12.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game last season. One of two UCLA players to record this statistical line in a single season since 1991-92 (Kevin Love, 2007-08)… Ranks third in UCLA history in both total rebounds (1,035) and blocks (143), tied for sixth in double-doubles (37) and eighth in games played (132).