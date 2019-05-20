Hornets Host 4th Draft Workout of 2019

MORE COVERAGE: Gallery | Draft Central

In preparation for the 2019 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets hosted their fourth draft workout on Monday, May 20.

Charlie Brown Jr. | Forward | 6-7 | 199 | Saint Joseph’s | Sophomore

First Atlantic-10 Conference player to average at least 19.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 1.0 APG and 1.0 SPG in a single season since 2007-08 (Gary Forbes, UMass)… Ranked first in the Atlantic-10 in scoring this season (19.0 PPG on 43.0% shooting), becoming the second St Joseph’s player to accomplish this feat (DeAndre’ Bembry, 2014-15)… Atlantic-10 All-Conference Second Team and All-Big 5 First Team in 2019… Redshirted the 2017-18 season after suffering a fractured left wrist in preseason… Originally from Philadelphia, PA.

Brandon Clarke | Forward | 6-8 | 215 | Gonzaga | Junior

Only D-1 player to average at least 16.0 PPG, 8.0 RPG and 3.0 BPG in a single season since 2013-14… Led the West Coast Conference in field-goal percentage (68.7%) and ranked third in D-1 in blocks this season (3.2)… First-Team All-WCC, WCC Defensive Player of the Year, Third-Team AP All-American and West Regional All-Tournament this season… Played first two collegiate seasons at San Jose State (2015-17)… Mountain West Conference Sixth Man of the Year in 2016 and All-MWC First Team and All-MWC Defensive Team in 2017… Originally from Vancouver, Canada.

Jon Davis | Guard | 6-3 | 200 | Charlotte | Senior

Ranked second in Conference USA in scoring (21.7 PPG on 43.3% shooting), tied for 10th in assists (3.7), seventh in three-point field goals (73) and fourth in free-throw percentage (85.4%) this season… First Charlotte player to average at least 21.0 PPG in a single season since 1997-98 (DeMarco Johnson)… Finished collegiate career ranked third on Charlotte’s and fourth on Conference USA’s all-time scoring leaderboard (2,113 points)… Second-Team All-Conference USA in 2019… Originally from Upper Marlboro, MD.

Frank Ferrari | Guard | 6-1 | 188 | San Francisco | Senior

Averaged 14.4 PPG on 42.6% shooting, 3.2 RPG and ranked third in the West Coast Conference in both assists (5.5) and steals (1.6) over 31 games (30 starts) this season… Finished fifth in the WCC in three-point field goals (73-of-182; 40.1% shooting)… Two-time First-Team WCC (2018-19)… Member of San Francisco’s 2018 College Basketball Invitational team, which lost in the championship game to North Texas… Ranks third on San Francisco’s all-time assists leaderboard (410) and fifth in three-point field goals (172)… Originally from Burlingame, CA.

Markell Johnson | Guard | 6-1 | 175 | N.C. State | Junior

Averaged 12.6 PPG on 48.8% shooting, 2.6 RPG, 4.2 APG and 1.1 SPG over 33 games (30 starts) this season… Ranked eighth in the ACC in assists and fourth in three-point percentage (42.2%; mini. 150 3PA)… Led the ACC in assists (7.3; highest mark by an N.C. State player since Chris Corchiani in 1990-91) and ranked third in steals (1.7) as a sophomore last season… Honorable Mention All-ACC in 2018… Member of N.C. State’s NCAA Tournament team in 2018 and NIT Quarterfinal team this season… Originally from Cleveland, OH.

Garrison Matthews | Guard | 6-7 | 204 | Lipscomb | Senior

Ranked first in the Atlantic Sun Conference in scoring (20.9 PPG on 44.4% shooting) and averaged 5.5 RPG and 1.9 APG over 36 games started this season… Finished first in the Atlantic Sun in three-point field goals (116-of-288; 40.3%), which was tied for the 11th-highest total amongst all D-1 players this season… Atlantic Sun Player of the Year and All-Atlantic Sun Tournament this season… Member of Lipscomb’s 2018 NCAA Tournament team and 2019 Atlantic Sun Regular Season Championship team… Originally from Franklin, TN.

Elijah Thomas | Forward | 6-9 | 245 | Clemson | Senior

Averaged 13.0 PPG on 61.2% shooting and ranked sixth in the ACC in rebounding (7.8) and third in blocks (2.2) over 34 games played (32 starts) this season… Ranked seventh in the ACC in offensive rebounds (84) and second in blocks (74)… Two-time ACC All-Defensive Team… Member of Clemson’s 2018 Sweet 16 team, the program’s first since 1997… Spent first half of freshman season at Texas A&M (2015-16; transferred after first semester)… 2019 Portsmouth Invitational Tournament invitee… Originally from Dallas, TX.

Milik Yarbrough | Guard | 6-6 | 215 | Illinois State | Senior

Ranked second in the Missouri Valley Conference in scoring (16.7 PPG on 46.1% shooting), fifth in rebounding (6.9), eighth in assists (3.1) and fourth in made free throws (113-of-145; 77.9%) this season… First MVC player to average at least 16.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG and 3.0 APG since Creighton’s Kyle Korver in 2002-03 (done each of the last two seasons)… Two-time First-Team All-MVC (2018-19)… MVC All-Tournament Team in 2018… Played first two collegiate seasons at Saint Louis University (2014-16)… Originally from Zion, IL.