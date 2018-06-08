Hornets Host 4th Draft Workout of 2018

In preparation for the 2018 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets will host their fourth draft workout on Saturday, June 9.

Joe Chealey | Guard | 6-4 | 190 | College of Charleston | Senior

Two-time First-Team All-Colonial Athletic Association and CAA All-Defensive Team in 2017… Ranked seventh in the CAA in scoring last season (18.0 points), fifth in assists (3.6), first in total free throws (211) and second in free-throw percentage (85.8 percent)… Free-throw total was also tied for seventh overall amongst all D-1 players… One of two D-1 players to average at least 17.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and less than 2.0 turnovers per game last season… Led Charleston to CAA Regular Season and Conference Tournament Championships in 2018, helping the Cougars reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1999.

Allerik Freeman |Guard | 6-3 | 200 | N.C. State | Senior

Ranked 10th in the ACC in scoring last season (16.1 points), 15th in three-point field goals (70) and sixth in made free throws (132)… One of three ACC players to average at least 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steal per game last season… Averaged 8.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 100 appearances his first three collegiate seasons at Baylor (2014-17)… Part of four NCAA Tournament teams over the course of his collegiate career… Attended Olympic High School in Charlotte, NC before transferring to Findlay Prep (NV) for his senior season.

Dakota Mathias | Guard | 6-4 | 200 | Purdue | Senior

Big Ten All-Defensive Team and Honorable Mention All-Big Ten each of the last two seasons… Ranked tied for third in the Big Ten in three-point field goals last season (96), second in three-point percentage (46.6 percent) and tied for 11th in steals (1.2)… One of four Big Ten players to average at least 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steal per game last season. One of two Purdue players to record this statistical line in a single season since 1991-92 (E’Twaun Moore)… Finished collegiate career ranked first in Purdue history in both three-point field goals (250) and games played (141).

Doral Moore | Center | 7-1 | 280 | Wake Forest | Junior

Ranked third amongst all D-1 players in field-goal percentage last season (school-record 68.9 percent; minimum five field-goal attempts per game)… Averaged 11.1 points last season and ranked third in the ACC in rebounding (9.4) and seventh in blocks (2.0)…One of two ACC players to average a double-double in conference play (11.7 PPG and 10.9 RPG)… Ranks 12th on Wake Forest’s all-time blocks leaderboard (112)… First Wake Forest player since Tim Duncan in 1997 to average at least 11.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game for an entire season.

Jeff Roberson | Forward | 6-6 | 220 | Vanderbilt | Senior

2018 All-SEC Second Team… Ranked fourth in the SEC in scoring (16.9 points), fifth in rebounding (7.1), 15th in total three-point field goals (62), second in free-throw percentage (85.4 percent) and seventh in made free throws (152)… Scoring average was highest by a Vanderbilt player since John Jenkins in 2011-12… One of two SEC players to average at least 16.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game last season… One of nine all-time SEC players to finish in the top 10 in scoring, rebounding, field-goal percentage and free-throw percentage his senior season… Part of two NCAA Tournament teams during his collegiate career.

Robert Williams | Forward | 6-10 | 241 | Texas A&M | Sophomore

SEC All-Defensive Team and SEC Defensive Player of the Year each of the last two seasons… SEC All-Freshman and Second-Team All-SEC in 2016-17… As a sophomore, averaged 10.4 points on 63.2 percent shooting and ranked first in the SEC in rebounding (9.2) and second in blocks (2.6)… One of two D-1 players to average at least 10.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game last season (Mohamed Bamba)… Averaged 11.0 points on 75.0 percent shooting, 11.0 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in three 2018 NCAA Tournament games, helping lead Texas A&M to its second Sweet Sixteen appearance since 2007.