Hornets Host 3rd Draft Workout of 2019

In preparation for the 2019 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets held their third draft workout on Thursday, May 9.

GALLERY - Draft Workouts Day 3

Shaqquan Aaron | Guard | 6-7 | 195 | USC | Senior

Averaged 8.3 PPG on 44.7% shooting (36.9% from three), 4.3 RPG and 2.3 APG in 33 games started this season… One of six Pac-12 guards to average at least 4.0 RPG and 2.0 APG… Member of USC’s 2017 NCAA Tournament Round of 32 team.. Played his freshman season at Louisville, where he was part of Elite Eight team in 2015… Attended Rainier Beach High School in Seattle, where Jamal Crawford, Doug Christie, Nate Robinson and Dejounte Murray also attended... Father, Carl, played professional basketball in Australia.

Kyle Alexander | Forward | 6-11 | 222 | Tennessee | Senior

Averaged 7.4 PPG on 61.9% shooting, 6.7 RPG and ranked eighth in the SEC in BPG (1.7) this season… Finished fourth in the SEC in offensive rebounds (97) and tied for seventh in total rebounds (247)… Ranks second on Tennessee’s all-time blocks leaderboard (185) and fifth in offensive rebounds (288)… Part of 2018 SEC Regular Season Championship team and school’s Sweet 16 team this past season… Originally from Ontario, Canada… Played with Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray at Orangeville Prep (Canada)… Sister, Kayla, plays for the WNBA’s Indiana Fever.

Kavell Bigby-Williams | Forward | 6-11| 250 | LSU | Senior

Averaged 7.9 PPG on 61.7% shooting and 6.7 RPG in 35 appearances (26 starts) this season… Finished tied for fourth in the SEC in BPG (1.9)… Totaled 67 blocks this season, the most by an LSU player since 2014-15 (Jordan Mickey, 112)… Played freshman and sophomore seasons at NJCAA’s Gillette College (WY) and junior season at Oregon, where he was member of program’s first Final Four team since 1939… 2016 Spalding NJCAA Division I Player of the Year... Originally from London, England… Cousin of three-time world heavyweight champion boxer, Lennox Lewis.

Jarrell Brantley | Forward | 6-7 | 255 | College of Charleston | Senior

Ranked fourth in the Colonial Athletic Association in scoring (19.4 PPG), sixth in rebounding (8.4), seventh in field-goal percentage (51.7%) and tied for fourth in SPG (1.4)… Four-time All-CAA (First Team in 2019)… Two-time CAA All-Tournament Team (2018-19)… Ranks third on school’s all-time scoring leaderboard (1,914 points) and fourth in total rebounds (967)… Member of program’s first NCAA Tournament team since 1999 as a junior… Teammates with Charlotte Hornets two-way player, Joe Chealey, from 2015-18.

Caleb Martin | Guard | 6-7 | 200 | Nevada | Senior

Ranked third in the Mountain West Conference in scoring (19.2 PPG), T-11th in APG (2.8) and tied for second in SPG (1.4) along with 5.1 RPG this season… Two-time First-Team All-MWC, 2019 MWC All-Defensive Team and 2018 MWC Player of the Year... 2018 AP Honorable Mention All-American… Helped Nevada reach its first Sweet 16 since 2004 as a junior… Played freshman and sophomore seasons at N.C. State, where he was member of Sweet 16 team in 2015… Twin brother, Cody, also played for Nevada… Originally from Mocksville, NC.

Tres Tinkle | Forward | 6-8 | 225 | Oregon State | Junior

First Power-5 Conference player to average at least 20.0 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 3.0 APG and 1.0 SPG for a single season since 2009-10 (Evan Turner, Ohio State). Only Pac-12 player to record this line since 1991-92 campaign… Two-time First-Team All-Pac-12 (2018-19)… Member of Oregon State’s first NCAA Tournament team since 1990 as a freshman… Father, Wayne, played professionally for 12 years overseas and is current Oregon State Head Coach…Took medical redshirt his sophomore season after suffering broken wrist… Originally from Missoula, MT.