Hornets Host 3rd Draft Workout of 2018

In preparation for the 2018 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets hosted their third draft workout on Sunday, June 3.

Kostas Antetokounmpo | Forward | 6-10 | 190 | Dayton | Freshman

Ranked tied for eighth in the Atlantic 10 Conference in blocks per game last season (1.1)… Averaged 5.2 points on 57.4 percent shooting and 2.9 rebounds in 15.1 minutes over 29 appearances (six starts) his freshman season… Bronze medalist for Greece at the 2016 FIBA Europe Under-20 Championship Division B in Chalkida, Greece… Younger brother of professional basketball players Thanasis Antetokounmpo (Greek Basketball League’s Panathinaikos) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks).

Rodney Bullock | Forward | 6-8 | 225 | Providence | Senior

Ranked 17th in the Big East Conference in scoring (14.3 points), 11th in rebounding (5.8) and tied for fifth in blocks (1.0) last season… Tallied a game-high 22 points and five rebounds against Texas A&M in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament… Played for three NCAA Tournament teams at Providence (sat out his freshman season in 2014-15 with a leg injury)… In 2016, he helped lead the program to its first NCAA Tournament victory since 1997 with a first-round win over USC.

Chris Chiozza | Guard | 6-0 | 175 | Florida | Senior

Named First-Team All-SEC (Coaches) and SEC All-Defensive Team in 2018… Ranks first on Florida’s all-time leaderboard in career assists (571), fourth in steals (191) and 10th in games played (139)… Only D-1 player to average at least 11.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.0 steal and fewer than 2.0 turnovers per game last season… Ranked first in the SEC in both assists (6.1) and assist-to-turnover ratio (3.4) last season and second in steals (1.9)… In the 2017 NCAA Tournament, Chiozza hit the game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer to beat Wisconsin in overtime in the Sweet 16.

Marcus Foster | Guard | 6-3 | 210 | Creighton | Senior

Two-time First-Team All-Big East in 2017 and 2018… Finalist for the Jerry West Award in 2017 (nation’s top collegiate shooting guard)… Ranked fifth in the Big East in scoring (19.8 points) last season… One of two Big East players to average at least 19.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steal per game last season. Only Creighton player to record this statistical line for a full season since the start of the 1992-93 NCAA campaign… Played at Kansas State from 2013-15, where he was Second-Team All-Big 12 as a freshman.

Jairus Lyles | Guard | 6-2 | 175 | UMBC | Senior

Three-time All-American East Conference… Scored a game-high 28 points against Virginia in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament, helping UMBC become the first-ever No. 16 seed to defeat a No. 1 seed… Hit the game-winning three-pointer against Vermont with 0.5 seconds left in regulation in the 2018 America East Championship game to send UMBC to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2008… One of two D-1 players to average at least 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game last season… Played 2013-14 season at VCU, where he was teammates with Hornets forward, Treveon Graham.

Lonnie Walker IV | Guard | 6-5 | 204 | Miami | Freshman

Named ACC All-Freshman and Honorable Mention All-ACC in 2018 (first Miami freshman to ever receive all-league honors)… Three-time ACC Rookie of the Week… First Miami freshman since Darius Rice in 2000-01 and fourth freshman overall to lead the Hurricanes in scoring (11.5 points)… Ranked sixth amongst ACC freshmen in scoring, fifth in total three-point field goals (56) and ninth in assists (1.9)… Helped Miami make its third-consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance for just the second time in program history (1998-00).