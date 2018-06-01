Hornets Host 2nd Draft Workout of 2018

In preparation for the 2018 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets will host their second draft workout on Saturday, June 2.

Jaylen Adams | Guard | 6-2 | 190 | St. Bonaventure | Senior

Named Atlantic 10 Conference Co-Player of the Year and AP Honorable Mention All-American in 2018… Three-time First-Team All-Atlantic 10… Ranked fourth in the Atlantic 10 in scoring (19.1 points), tied for third in assists (5.2), second in three-point percentage (43.6 percent) and tied for seventh in steals (1.5) last season… First D-1 player since 2014 to score 40-or-more points in consecutive games (Feb. 3-7, 2018)… Ranks sixth on St. Bonaventure’s all-time scoring leaderboard (1,912 points), second in three-point field goals (270) and third in assists (590).

Mikal Bridges | Forward | 6-7 | 210 | Villanova | Junior

Named Third-Team AP All-American, First-Team All-Big East, Big East Tournament MVP, All-NCAA Final Four and the Julius Erving Award winner (nation’s top collegiate small forward) in 2018… Two-time NCAA Champion (2016, 2018)… Big East Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 2017... One of five D-1 players to average at least 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game last season… Ranked ninth in the Big East in scoring (17.7 points), third in both three-point percentage (43.5 percent) and blocks (1.1) and tied for fourth in steals (1.4) last season.

Angel Delgado | Forward | 6-10 | 245 | Seton Hall | Senior

All-Big East and AP Honorable Mention All-American each of last two seasons… 2018 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award winner (nation’s top collegiate center)… Led all D-1 players in rebounding in 2017 (13.1) and finished fourth this past season (11.8)… Averaged 13.6 points on 50.5 percent shooting and 2.8 assists over 30.9 minutes in 34 starts for Seton Hall his senior year… Member of the Dominican Republic National Team… Attended the same high school as Hornets forward, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (St. Patrick High School in Elizabeth, NJ).

James Demery | Forward | 6-6 | 220 | St. Joseph’s | Senior

2018 All-Atlantic 10 Conference Third Team… Two-time All-Big 5 Second Team… Ranked second on the team in both scoring (16.9 points) and rebounding (5.5) his senior season… Only Atlantic 10 player to average at least 16.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal per game last season. One of two players from Saint Joseph’s to record this statistical line in a single season since 2007-08 (DeAndre Bembry)… Originally from Williamston, NC and attended high school at Northside Christian Academy in Charlotte, NC.

Jock Landale | Center | 6-11 | 255 | St. Mary’s (CA) | Senior

Named Consensus Second-Team All-American and West Coast Conference Player of the Year in 2018… Two-time First-Team All-WCC and 2017 AP Honorable Mention All-American… Ranked ninth in the nation in total points (761 points) and total rebounds (367) last season and sixth in field-goal percentage (64.0 percent)… Only D-1 player in the nation to average at least 20.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game last season. One of only two players to record this statistical line in a single season since the 2008-09 NCAA campaign (Alec Peters, 2016-17)… Originally from Corio, Australia.

Theo Pinson | Forward | 6-6 | 195 | North Carolina | Senior

One of two major conference D-1 players to average at least 10.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 steal per game last season. First ACC player to record this statistical line in a single NCAA campaign since Bob Sura in 1994-95… Ranked fifth in the ACC in assists (5.1) last season… 2017 NCAA Champion… Played in 14 NCAA Tournament wins, tied for second most in school history… One of three UNC players with at least 500 career rebounds and 400 career assists …Born in Greensboro, NC and attended high school at Wesleyan Christian Academy in High Point, NC.

Isaiah Wilkins | Forward | 6-7 | 227 | Virginia | Senior

2018 ACC Defensive Player of the Year… Two-time All-ACC Defensive Team… Ranked 11th in the ACC in blocks last season (1.4)… Led Virginia in total rebounds (212) and blocks (49) and was second in steals (40) last season… One of four ACC players to average at least 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game last season. Only Virginia player to record this statistical line in a single season since 2002-03 (also did it in 2016-17)… Finished collegiate career ranked tied for ninth on Virginia’s all-time games played leaderboard (132)… Stepfather is nine-time NBA All-Star and Hall-of-Famer Dominique Wilkins.

Kenrich Williams | Guard | 6-7 | 210 | TCU | Senior

Second-Team All-Big 12 in 2018… NIT MVP and All-Big 12 Honorable Mention in 2017… Ranked 16th in the Big 12 in scoring last season (13.2 points), second in rebounding (9.3), sixth in assists (3.9), third in steals (1.8), 12th in three-point percentage (39.5 percent) and third in double-doubles (13)… One of only two major conference D-1 players to average at least 13.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steal for an entire season since 2011-12 (Ben Simmons, 2015-16)… Began his collegiate career at New Mexico Junior College before transferring to TCU for the start of the 2014-15 season.