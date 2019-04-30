Hornets Host 1st Draft Workout of 2019

Gallery: 2019 Draft Workout - Day 1

In preparation for the 2019 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets will host their first draft workout on Wednesday, May 1.

Nicolas Claxton | Forward | 6-11 | 220 | Georgia | Sophomore

2019 Second-Team All-SEC… Averaged 13.0 PPG on 46.0% shooting and ranked third in the SEC in RPG (8.6) and first in BPG (2.5) this season… Finished 10th amongst all D-1 players in BPG… One of three SEC players to average at least 13.0 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 1.0 SPG and 2.0 BPG since 2007-08 (Anthony Davis, Moses Kingsley)… Ranks eighth on Georgia’s all-time total blocks leaderboard (123)… Represents the U.S. Virgin Islands in international play… Father, Charles, also attended Georgia, was drafted by Phoenix in 1994 and played for Boston in 1995.

Chris Clemons | Guard | 5-9 | 180 | Campbell | Senior

Led all D-1 players in scoring this season (30.1 PPG on 44.8% shooting), while also averaging 5.1 RPG, 2.8 APG and 1.5 SPG over 33 GS… First D-1 player to average at least 30.0 PPG in a single NCAA campaign since 1996-97 (Charles Jones, Long Island University)… Ranked third in the nation in 3PM this season (139)… Three-time First-Team All-Big South (2017-19)… 2019 Third-Team USBWA All-American… Third All-Time leader scorer in D-1 history (3,225 points), trailing only Pete Maravich and Freeman Williams… Originally from Raleigh, NC.

Hassani Gravett | Guard | 6-2 | 188 | South Carolina | Senior

Averaged 11.4 PPG on 41.8% shooting, 3.8 RPG, 2.4 APG in 32 GP this season (5 GS)… Ranked 10th in the SEC in three-point percentage (39.9%) and tied for eighth in three-point field goals (65)… 2019 SEC Sixth Man of the Year, making him the second player in school history to receive this honor… Member of program’s first-ever Final Four team in 2017… Played freshman season at Pensacola State Junior College, where he was named the Panhandle Conference Player of Year in 2016.

Dewan Hernandez | Forward | 6-11 | 235 | Miami (FL) | Junior

One of six ACC players to average at least 11.0 PPG on 55.0 FG% and 6.0 RPG in 2017-18 (mini. 30 GP)… Ranked sixth in the ACC in field-goal percentage in 2017-18 (57.6%; mini. 125 FGA)… Only Miami player to start all 32 games last season… Part of two NCAA Tournament teams at Miami… Did not play his junior year… 2016 McDonald’s High School All-American… Legally changed his last name from Huell to Hernandez in October 2018 to honor his mother… Cousin of Cleveland Browns running back, Duke Johnson.

Ronshad Shabazz | Guard | 6-5 | 217 | Appalachian State | Senior

Finished tied for seventh in the Sun Belt Conference in scoring this season (18.3 PPG on 44.1% shooting) to go along with averages of 3.3 RPG and 2.3 APG across 32 GS… Ranked eighth in the Sun Belt in 3PM (79-of-210; 37.6%)… Sits second on the school’s all-time scoring list (2,067 points), first in field goals (712), third in three-pointers (269) and tied for third in games played (126)… Three-time All-Sun Belt Conference (made Second Team in 2018 and 2019)… Graduated from Huntington Prep (WV) in 2015, where he played with Hornets forward Miles Bridges… Originally from Raleigh, NC.

LaGerald Vick | Guard | 6-5 | 190 | Kansas | Senior

Averaged 14.1 PPG on 47.6% shooting, 4.0 RPG, 1.9 APG and 1.2 SPG in 23 GP (20 GS) this season for Kansas…One of four Kansas players to shoot at least 45.0% from three-point range since 1991-92 NCAA campaign (Jeff Boschee, Mario Chalmers, Frank Mason; mini. 140 3PA)… 2018 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention… Won three Big 12 regular season titles and two Big 12 Tournaments at Kansas… Member of school’s 2018 Final Four Team… Played with Hornets guard Devonte’ Graham from 2015-18.