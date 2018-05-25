Hornets Host 1st Draft Workout of 2018

In preparation for the 2018 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets hosted their first draft workout on May 25.

Connor Burchfield | Guard | 6-4 | 180 | Senior | William & Mary

Ranked tied for third amongst all D-1 players in three-point percentage last season (52.0 percent)… First D-1 player to shoot 52.0 percent or better on at least 170 three-point attempts since Kentucky’s Travis Ford in 1992-93… Owns Colonial Athletic Association records for single-season three-point percentage (52.0 percent in 2017-18) and career three-point percentage (50.7 percent)… Tallied a CAA single-game record 10 three-point field goals against Marshall on Nov. 29, 2017… Originally from Concord, NC and attended Concord High School.

Jon Davis | Guard | 6-3 | 200 | Junior | Charlotte

One of 12 D-1 players to average at least 17.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game last season… One of six players in program history with at least 1,000 career points and 400 career assists… Scored a career-high 38 points against Marshall on Jan. 11, 2018 and 37 points against Florida International on March 1… 2017 Second-Team All-Conference USA… Originally from Upper Marlboro, MD and attended Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, VA for high school.

Marcanvis Hymon | Forward | 6-7 | 220 | Senior | Mississippi

Averaged 4.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.8 blocks over 19.4 minutes in 32 appearances last season for Mississippi (23 starts)… Ranked second on the team in both total offensive rebounds (58) and blocks (26) and third in total rebounds (159)… Shot a career-high 56.1 percent from the field his senior collegiate season, which ranked 12th in the SEC amongst players with at least 100 attempts… Originally from Memphis, TN.

Bakary Konate | Center | 6-11 | 240 | Senior | Minnesota

Ranked fifth in rebounding (3.5) and third in total blocks (15) at Minnesota last season… Averaged 1.8 points on 52.6 percent shooting in 14.6 minutes over 28 outings (12 starts)… Born in Mali and attended high school in Grand Canary Island, Spain… Spent one year at Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, although did not appear in any games… Has three brothers who also played college basketball in the United States: Ibrahim (Boston University), Lassana and Fousseini (LeMoyne-Owen).

Ray Ona Embo | Guard | 6-5 | 188 | Sophomore | Tulane

One of four American Athletic Conference players to average at least 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and fewer than 2.0 turnovers per game last season…. Ranked fourth in the AAC in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.0), 10th in assists (team-high 3.4) and 12th in three-point percentage (36.5 percent)… Born in Paris, France and attended Quality Education Academy in Winston-Salem, NC for his senior year of high school… Won a bronze medal with France at the 2017 FIBA Europe Under-20 Championships in Crete, Greece.

Lexus Williams |Guard | 6-0 | 167 | Senior | Boise State

Started all 32 games for Boise State last season, posting averages of 9.5 points on 43.1 percent shooting, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 26.1 minutes… Ranked second in the Mountain West Conference in free-throw percentage (87.5 percent; mini. 60 attempts) and tied for seventh in three-point percentage (40.3 percent; mini. 100 attempts)… 2018 All-Mountain West Honorable Mention selection… Played at Valparaiso from 2013-17 before transferring to Boise State for his redshirt senior season (sat out 2014-15 with a knee injury)… Originally from Chicago, IL.